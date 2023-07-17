Hot new Moto G Stylus (2023) deal pushes the boundaries of affordable pen-wielding phones





Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Android 13, Glam Pink Color, Stylus Included $30 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 5,000mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, Android 13, Midnight Blue and Glam Pink Colors, Stylus Included $30 off (15%) $169 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy





More specifically, we're talking about a fairly modest 6.5-inch handset powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and normally available for a very reasonable $199.99. Well, now you can slash 30 bucks off that list price, which may not sound like much but it's actually a pretty solid 15 percent discount for such a new and ultra-affordable phone... with a built-in stylus.





Similar in a few important ways to the even cheaper Moto G Play (2023) , the non-5G G Stylus (2023) also packs a large 5,000mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for multiple days between reasonably fast 15W charges.





Of course, the battery life is aided by that frugal aforementioned MediaTek SoC, as well as a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen equipped with a humble resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a more than decent 120Hz refresh rate technology.





The newest Moto G Stylus (2023) promotion, which beats all previous offers for this phone in its two-month existence, can be claimed from Motorola's official US e-store directly, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. The pen-wielding candidate for the title of best budget phone available in 2023 comes in eye-catching Midnight Blue and Glam Pink colorways with a decidedly "modern" overall design... although the bezels are definitely not as thin as they could be.





Still, the value proposition is pretty much unbeatable when you consider everything this bad boy has going for it, starting with the signature pen and finishing with a not-too-shabby 50MP primary rear-facing camera.