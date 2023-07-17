Hot new Moto G Stylus (2023) deal pushes the boundaries of affordable pen-wielding phones
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you having trouble deciding what Motorola mid-ranger to pick up at a nice post-Prime Day discount? Let us make your life... even more difficult by telling you about the latest Moto G Stylus (2023) deal.
That's the 4G LTE-only model released just a couple of months ago, mind you, and not the 5G-enabled variant Amazon deeply discounted for its Prime members last week or the 2022 edition (sans 5G) that was massively marked down right after the (official) end of this year's Prime Day festival.
More specifically, we're talking about a fairly modest 6.5-inch handset powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and normally available for a very reasonable $199.99. Well, now you can slash 30 bucks off that list price, which may not sound like much but it's actually a pretty solid 15 percent discount for such a new and ultra-affordable phone... with a built-in stylus.
Similar in a few important ways to the even cheaper Moto G Play (2023), the non-5G G Stylus (2023) also packs a large 5,000mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on for multiple days between reasonably fast 15W charges.
Of course, the battery life is aided by that frugal aforementioned MediaTek SoC, as well as a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen equipped with a humble resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a more than decent 120Hz refresh rate technology.
The newest Moto G Stylus (2023) promotion, which beats all previous offers for this phone in its two-month existence, can be claimed from Motorola's official US e-store directly, as well as Amazon and Best Buy. The pen-wielding candidate for the title of best budget phone available in 2023 comes in eye-catching Midnight Blue and Glam Pink colorways with a decidedly "modern" overall design... although the bezels are definitely not as thin as they could be.
Still, the value proposition is pretty much unbeatable when you consider everything this bad boy has going for it, starting with the signature pen and finishing with a not-too-shabby 50MP primary rear-facing camera.
