Amazon's top Prime Day 2023 deal on Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2022) is alive and going strong





Fortunately (and somewhat surprisingly), the e-commerce giant is extending a few promotions that previously flew under our radar, continuing to charge a new all-time low price for the reasonably feature-packed Moto G Stylus (2022) mid-range handset, for instance.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2460 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, Twilight Blue Color, Stylus Included, Prime Membership Required $166 off (55%) Buy at Amazon





just told you about, this offer on Unlike the killer free-for-all 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra deal we literallytold you about, this offer on Motorola 's 2022-released pen-wielding device with no 5G support does require an Amazon Prime subscription. But that's a fairly easy-to-clear hurdle for a huge discount of 55 percent (!!!) off a $299.99 list price in a 128GB storage variant.





Last year's 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus is of course no powerhouse by 2023 high-end (or even 2023 mid-end) standards but the 6.8-inch giant is clearly no pushover either, packing a decent MediaTek Helio G88 processor in addition to a more than respectable 6GB RAM count and the generous aforementioned local digital hoarding room you can easily expand using a good old fashioned microSD card slot.





The super-affordable phone also comes with an always handy 3.5mm headphone jack in tow, as well as a large 5,000mAh battery under its hood that... doesn't charge very fast. Obviously, you can't have it all at a whopping $166.65 under the aforementioned $300 MSRP of the Moto G Stylus (2022), but you apparently can have a lot of neat stuff, including a smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen and a not-bad 50MP primary rear-facing camera paired with a decent 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a... frankly useless 2MP depth sensor.





All in all, you're definitely looking at one of the world's best budget phones here available at its greatest price ever, and if you're an Amazon Prime member, you definitely don't want to miss a chance that may not return until Black Friday in November... if ever.