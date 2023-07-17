Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Motorola's dirt-cheap Moto G Play (2023) is even cheaper than usual

Motorola's dirt-cheap Moto G Play (2023) is even cheaper than usual
If you thought 2023 phones (with 2021 software and 2020 hardware) couldn't possibly get cheaper than the 170 bucks normally charged by Motorola and major third-party US retailers for the latest Moto G Play edition, you might want to think again.

That's because the aptly named Moto G Play (2023) is currently sold at a substantial $60 less than usual by its manufacturer, as well as Amazon and Best Buy, and with both Prime Day and Black Friday in July sales events in the rearview mirror, you don't have to meet any conditions or jump through hoops of any sort to secure this discount.

Motorola Moto G Play (2023)

4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G37 Processor, 6.5-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 1600 x 720 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, 16 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, Navy Blue Color
$60 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

You're looking at a totally unprecedented discount here, mind you, equating to no less than 35 percent slashed off the aforementioned list price of the new 6.5-inch G Play, and something tells us this hot new summer deal will not be easily eclipsed come Black Friday or Cyber Monday in November either.

As already suggested, this is far from an impressive device, even by (current) mid-range standards. On the software side of things, for instance, the G Play (2023) still runs Android 12, with no word on when to expect an official Android 13 update to arrive.

Then there's the MediaTek Helio G37 processor under the hood, which is by no means a screamer, and a middling 3GB RAM count paired with a... fitting 32GB internal storage. The only nice things this handset has going for it are basically a large 5,000mAh battery said to last up to an incredible three days between charges (with light to moderate use, of course) and a low-res but high-refresh-rate 90Hz IPS LCD screen.

That would probably not be enough to recommend a purchase at $200 or even the $169.99 regular price nowadays, but the aforementioned $60 markdown definitely makes this a compelling value proposition. No, the Moto G Play (2023) is still not the best budget phone available today, but it's one of the very few ones that only fetches a little over a Benjamin in an unlocked variant with absolutely no strings attached. 

How can you possibly say no under these circumstances?

