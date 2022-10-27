Killer new deal brings the Moto G Power (2021) battery champ down to an impossibly low price
Just how low can a decent Android phone go this holiday season? $300? $250? $150? Even less? Some of you may not expect to be able to get much for a little over 100 bucks in this day and age... or even find such a dirt-cheap product at a major US retailer to begin with, but the Moto G Power (2021) is here to redefine your expectations and push the boundaries of "modern" ultra-affordable handsets.
As the name suggests, this bad boy is all about that battery power, packing a 5,000mAh cell purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to a whopping 3 days (of "normal" use) between charges.
That was essentially enough to warrant the phone's original starting price of $199.99, and despite its advanced age and outdated software, it's probably more than enough to seal the deal for plenty of undemanding bargain hunters right now at an unprecedented $90 discount.
That's for an entry-level 32GB storage configuration also equipped with a fairly modest 3GB RAM count, although the 64/4 gig variant is itself marked down by 120 bucks from a list price of $249.99 for the first time ever.
The deeply discounted 6.6-inch device with a Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood and Android 11 on the software side of things is available at the exact same prices from both Best Buy and Amazon, although if you like color and diversity, you might want to opt for the latter retailer, where you can choose from several different paint jobs.
This 4G LTE-only Motorola mid-ranger is obviously not as advanced as the G Stylus 5G (2021), Edge (2021), or G Stylus (2021), all of which also happen to be on sale at big discounts... and significantly higher prices than the Moto G Power (2021) at the time of this writing.
With no Android 12 update on the horizon, an admittedly humble screen, cheap all-plastic construction, and not-great camera setup, this ultra-low-cost handset certainly has its fair share of major flaws, but at the end of the day, it's too darn affordable and powerful (at least from a battery life perspective) to be ignored.
