Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Killer new deal brings the Moto G Power (2021) battery champ down to an impossibly low price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Killer new deal brings the Moto G Power (2021) battery champ down to an impossibly low price
Just how low can a decent Android phone go this holiday season? $300? $250? $150? Even less? Some of you may not expect to be able to get much for a little over 100 bucks in this day and age... or even find such a dirt-cheap product at a major US retailer to begin with, but the Moto G Power (2021) is here to redefine your expectations and push the boundaries of "modern" ultra-affordable handsets.

As the name suggests, this bad boy is all about that battery power, packing a 5,000mAh cell purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to a whopping 3 days (of "normal" use) between charges.

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Silver Color Only
$90 off (45%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Three Colors
$120 off (48%)
Buy at Amazon

That was essentially enough to warrant the phone's original starting price of $199.99, and despite its advanced age and outdated software, it's probably more than enough to seal the deal for plenty of undemanding bargain hunters right now at an unprecedented $90 discount.

That's for an entry-level 32GB storage configuration also equipped with a fairly modest 3GB RAM count, although the 64/4 gig variant is itself marked down by 120 bucks from a list price of $249.99 for the first time ever.

The deeply discounted 6.6-inch device with a Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood and Android 11 on the software side of things is available at the exact same prices from both Best Buy and Amazon, although if you like color and diversity, you might want to opt for the latter retailer, where you can choose from several different paint jobs.

This 4G LTE-only Motorola mid-ranger is obviously not as advanced as the G Stylus 5G (2021), Edge (2021), or G Stylus (2021), all of which also happen to be on sale at big discounts... and significantly higher prices than the Moto G Power (2021) at the time of this writing.

With no Android 12 update on the horizon, an admittedly humble screen, cheap all-plastic construction, and not-great camera setup, this ultra-low-cost handset certainly has its fair share of major flaws, but at the end of the day, it's too darn affordable and powerful (at least from a battery life perspective) to be ignored.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can get the OnePlus 10 Pro at its actual Black Friday price before anyone else; here's how
You can get the OnePlus 10 Pro at its actual Black Friday price before anyone else; here's how
iPhone 14 Pro Max can be yours for just $2.77/month with trade-in
iPhone 14 Pro Max can be yours for just $2.77/month with trade-in
Killer new deal brings the Moto G Power (2021) battery champ down to an impossibly low price
Killer new deal brings the Moto G Power (2021) battery champ down to an impossibly low price
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
Despite 'lackluster' iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
Despite 'lackluster' iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
Ordered a Pixel 7 with trade-in? Pay close attention to your purchase confirmation!
Ordered a Pixel 7 with trade-in? Pay close attention to your purchase confirmation!

Popular stories

T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless