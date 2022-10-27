Killer new deal brings the Moto G Power (2021) battery champ down to an impossibly low price





As the name suggests, this bad boy is all about that battery power, packing a 5,000mAh cell purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to a whopping 3 days (of "normal" use) between charges.

Motorola Moto G Power (2021) Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Silver Color Only $90 off (45%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G Power (2021) Unlocked, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Three Colors $120 off (48%) Buy at Amazon





That was essentially enough to warrant the phone's original starting price of $199.99, and despite its advanced age and outdated software, it's probably more than enough to seal the deal for plenty of undemanding bargain hunters right now at an unprecedented $90 discount.





That's for an entry-level 32GB storage configuration also equipped with a fairly modest 3GB RAM count, although the 64/4 gig variant is itself marked down by 120 bucks from a list price of $249.99 for the first time ever.





The deeply discounted 6.6-inch device with a Snapdragon 662 processor under the hood and Android 11 on the software side of things is available at the exact same prices from both Best Buy and Amazon, although if you like color and diversity, you might want to opt for the latter retailer, where you can choose from several different paint jobs.









With no Android 12 update on the horizon, an admittedly humble screen, cheap all-plastic construction, and not-great camera setup, this ultra-low-cost handset certainly has its fair share of major flaws, but at the end of the day, it's too darn affordable and powerful (at least from a battery life perspective) to be ignored.