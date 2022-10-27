Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

With a pen, hefty battery, and more, the half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) is a dream budget phone

Even though it's been raining killer Motorola deals in anticipation of the busy holiday shopping season for a good few weeks now, you can never have too many feature-packed mid-rangers available at new all-time low prices to choose from with Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner.

There aren't a lot of better ways to thank a loved one with a passion for sketching and note-taking on the fly, for instance, than to purchase the first-gen Moto G Stylus 5G right now. While there's always a chance a device deeply discounted in October will become even cheaper near the end of November, it's hard to imagine Motorola could ever knock this pen-wielding bad boy further down than 50 percent off list.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2021)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Cosmic Emerald, Pen Included
$200 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2021)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Cosmic Emerald, Pen Included
$200 off (50%)
$199 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Yes, this 5G-enabled Moto G Stylus variant released a little over a year ago with a Snapdragon 480 processor under its hood is currently on sale at exactly half its regular $399.99 price. Amazon and Best Buy are offering the same unlocked deal with no strings attached at the time of this writing, which Motorola is listing as a Halloween promotion on its own official US website although it very well might return unchanged come Black Friday.

In case you're wondering, the mid-end Android handset in the spotlight today and the 4G LTE-only Moto G Stylus (2021) model we told you about just a couple of days ago are (slightly) different. The costlier device not only provides support for the fastest mobile networks in the US (minus mmWave technology, of course), also packing an extra 2 gigs of RAM and double the internal storage space of its non-5G-capable "cousin."

Perhaps even more importantly, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) comes with a hefty 5,000mAh battery on deck, which alongside the built-in pen, 6GB memory count, and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, easily make this thing one of the best budget phones you can buy ahead (and most likely during) the holidays this year.
