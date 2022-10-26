 The oldie but goodie Motorola Edge (2021) is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday 2022 - PhoneArena
The oldie but goodie Motorola Edge (2021) is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday 2022

The oldie but goodie Motorola Edge (2021) is cheaper than ever ahead of Black Friday 2022
When it comes to affordable Android high-enders, it's pretty clear that you can't do much better right now than the 6.7-inch Motorola Edge+ (2022) with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power at a whopping $400 markdown from a $999.99 list price.

But what if you're not willing to spend 600 bucks or even the $499.99 currently charged by all major US retailers for the non-Plus Edge (2022) mid-ranger on a new phone this holiday season?

That, our friends, is where the 2021-released Motorola Edge comes in, fetching an incredible $400 less than usual at the time of this writing in a 5G-enabled unlocked variant with no strings attached.

Granted, the slowly aging 6.8-inch giant has... never been worth its "regular" price of $699.99, rapidly scoring $200, $250, and $300 discounts with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM in tow.

Most recently, the Edge (2021) went 50 percent off list pretty much across the nation with no promotional expiration date in sight, but now Amazon, Best Buy, and the handset's manufacturer itself are taking things even further with a truly unbeatable 57 percent discount.

There's simply no way this phone will become even cheaper anytime soon, and to highlight that point, Best Buy is explicitly advertising the $400 price cut as a Black Friday offer available ahead of time... for a presumably limited time.

Powered by a still reasonably fast Snapdragon 778 processor, the Motorola Edge (2021) with 5G has virtually everything it needs to retain its spot among the best mid-range phones out there, including a gaming-friendly 144Hz LCD screen, hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with 30W fast charging support, a 108MP primary rear-facing camera, 32MP selfie shooter, and Android 12 software out the box. 
