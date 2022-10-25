The outdated Moto G Stylus (2021) is in style again at an unprecedented 50 percent discount





That might explain why Motorola has felt the need to release so many (slightly) different G Stylus variants over the last couple of years, equally confusing and delighting prospective buyers. By no means the most impressive model of the bunch, the non-5G-enabled 2021 edition is arguably more attractive than ever before at the time of this writing.

That's because Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola itself are charging 50 percent less than usual with no strings attached whatsoever. That's right, you don't need an upfront activation on a specific carrier, a Prime membership, or anything else to slash a cool 150 bucks off the $299.99 list price of this unlocked 4G LTE-only 6.8-incher in black and white hues, and although you may not want to wait too long, there's no expiration date mentioned anywhere for this early Black Friday 2022 deal.





In case you're wondering, no, we don't remember ever seeing the Moto G Stylus (2021) drop quite so low before (with or without Prime subscriptions), and despite its somewhat advanced age, the jumbo-sized mid-ranger still offers more than respectable specifications if you ask us.





We're talking a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 678 processor, a very generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a... not-so-great 4GB RAM count, an IPS LCD screen with a decent resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, no less than four rear-facing cameras (of which one is actually pretty great), both a good old fashioned headphone jack and a good old fashioned microSD card slot, and most importantly, a handy stylus included in the box at no extra cost.





While you could definitely do better than this thing's 4,000mAh battery at a similar price, everything else is pretty much as good as it gets, so if you don't mind the lack of 5G support, making a budget-friendly purchase well ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday might not prove like such a bad decision this year.

After LG's shocking mobile industry retirement, the mid-end Moto G Stylus lineup instantly became the first (and only) choice for pen-wielding smartphone fans unwilling to spend a small fortune on a Samsung super-flagship.