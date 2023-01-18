Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Motorola's unlocked Moto G 5G (2022) mid-ranger is cheaper than ever with no strings

Another day, another awesome Motorola deal to help you save big in the new year on the phones that best fit your needs... and your budget. If you feel like the high-end Edge 30 Fusion and pen-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) don't fit that description very well for one reason or another, it might be smart to consider the Moto G 5G (2022) right now as well.

This is a slightly humbler (and smaller) device than the aforementioned 6.8-inch G Stylus 5G (2022), which is why it's also a little cheaper at an extremely cool $200 discount from a list price of $399.99.

If that 50 percent cut sounds familiar, it's probably because Best Buy recently ran a similar sale... with obligatory upfront carrier activation. That's obviously not a requirement as far as unlocked purchases made through Amazon and Motorola's official US e-store are concerned, while Best Buy appears to have curiously bumped the price back up to 400 bucks with and without strings attached.

Unbeatable carrier deals with mandatory trade-ins aside, this is easily the greatest Moto G 5G (2022) offer on record, trumping all of the top Black Friday 2022 discounts available at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy by at least $50.

Your half-off 5G-enabled 2022 Moto G packs a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and more than respectable 6GB RAM count paired with an absolutely hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space while also promising to deliver "up to" two whole days of battery life between charges thanks to a large 5,000mAh cell and frugal (read low-res) 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen.

Add 90Hz display refresh rate technology, a 50MP primary rear-facing camera, and a "water-repellent" design in the equation, and you undoubtedly get one of the best budget phones out there at its lowest price ever with unlocked 5G support for T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T. If this doesn't qualify as an irresistible year-opening bargain, we have no idea what could possibly earn that label.
