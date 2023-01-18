Motorola's unlocked Moto G 5G (2022) mid-ranger is cheaper than ever with no strings





This is a slightly humbler (and smaller) device than the aforementioned 6.8-inch G Stylus 5G (2022), which is why it's also a little cheaper at an extremely cool $200 discount from a list price of $399.99.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Moonlight Gray $200 off (50%) Buy at Amazon Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 6GB RAM, Moonlight Gray $200 off (50%) $199 99 $399 99 Buy at Motorola





If that 50 percent cut sounds familiar, it's probably because Best Buy recently ran a similar sale ... with obligatory upfront carrier activation. That's obviously not a requirement as far as unlocked purchases made through Amazon and Motorola 's official US e-store are concerned, while Best Buy appears to have curiously bumped the price back up to 400 bucks with and without strings attached.





Unbeatable carrier deals with mandatory trade-ins aside, this is easily the greatest Moto G 5G (2022) offer on record, trumping all of the top Black Friday 2022 discounts available at major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy by at least $50.





Your half-off 5G-enabled 2022 Moto G packs a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and more than respectable 6GB RAM count paired with an absolutely hefty 256 gigs of internal storage space while also promising to deliver "up to" two whole days of battery life between charges thanks to a large 5,000mAh cell and frugal (read low-res) 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen.



