Midrange superstar Moto G 5G 2022 is absurdly cheap for a limited time
The Moto G 5G 2022 already offered a lot for its price and right now, it's a whopping 50 percent off at Best Buy, making the awesome midranger a no-brainer for those looking for a solid no-frills phone which nails the basics.

The Moto G 5G comes with a large 6.5 inches screen, and though it's an LCD panel, it has a high refresh rate of 90Hz for fluid animations, which is rare on phones this affordable.

The device is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 700 chip and is very smooth at general everyday tasks like browsing the web and running apps. It even handles moderate gaming well. The unlocked model which Best Buy has on sale has 6GB of RAM, which further help speed things up. 

The device has 256GB of storage, which is a lot more than what most devices in this price range offer. That means you won't have to worry about running out of storage and unlike most other phones, it even has a microSD card, should you need to add more storage.

Moto G 5G 2022 6GB/256GB

A large 6.5 inches screen with a high refresh rate, more storage, and RAM than similarly priced phones, two-day battery life, and a decent camera system make the Moto G 5G 2022 the perfect phone for anyone who needs a solid daily driver that doesn't cost a lot.
$200 off (50%)
$199 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and it easily makes it through two days, meaning you won't have to plug it in every day. There are three cameras on the back, including a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro unit, and a 2MP depth shooter. It churns out decent photos, especially in ideal lighting conditions.

The device will get three years' worth of security updates and has a clean interface that is not weighed down by unnecessary bloatware. Other notable features include a headphone jack, which is missing on most phones these days, and it also comes with a free charger. 

The Moto G 5G 2022 normally costs $399.99 but Best Buy has discounted it by 50 percent, so it can be yours for just $199.99. You'll need to activate it with a carrier of your choice.

This is a superb deal and it will end tomorrow, so get one right away if you need an affordable, long-lasting phone with reasonable performance.
