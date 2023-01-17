Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Extraordinary new deal makes the unlocked Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) cheaper than ever
Even though it's been raining snowing cool deals and substantial discounts on Motorola phones (and especially Motorola mid-rangers) for the last two or three months, "professional" bargain hunters will undoubtedly be delighted to see one model in the company's extensive Moto G lineup hit a new all-time low price today with absolutely no strings attached.

Originally priced at an arguably excessive $499.99 in an unlocked variant, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) dropped to as little as $299.99 ahead of Black Friday all the way back in October, sticking to that deeply discounted tag pretty much throughout the holiday season.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Steel Blue
$250 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Steel Blue and Seafoam Green Colors
$250 off (50%)
$249 99
$499 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Steel Blue and Seafoam Green Colors
$250 off (50%)
$249 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

The 6.8-inch handset then jumped back up to $400 or more at most major US retailers and its own manufacturer after Christmas, but now the pen-wielding Snapdragon 695 mid-ranger is cheaper than ever before.

Yes, you can currently head over to Motorola's official US website, as well as Amazon and Best Buy, and slash a whopping (and totally unprecedented) 50 percent off the aforementioned $500 list price without jumping through any hoops or meeting any sort of special requirements.

By no means a direct rival to Samsung's super-premium S Pen-rocking Galaxy S22 Ultra, this thing is without a doubt the greatest phone you can get on a tight budget with a built-in stylus. Curiously enough, Motorola seems to suggest the model available straight from its manufacturer comes with 512 gigs of internal storage space while Amazon and Best Buy are listing the phone with "only" 256GB local digital hoarding room.

Either way, that's a lot for such an affordable device, especially when you also consider the undeniably generous 8GB RAM count, large 5,000mAh battery, decent 50 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, and perhaps most impressively, the silky smooth 120Hz IPS LCD screen. 

This is an absolute bang-for-buck (5G) champion you're looking at here, and something tells us you will never be able to get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) at a lower price. Not until a 2023 edition inevitably goes official, at least.
