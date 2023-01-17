Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Don't miss your chance to reserve a Galaxy S23 early with a discount.

Motorola's gorgeous Edge 30 Fusion powerhouse is on sale at a great price (with free earbuds)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola's gorgeous Edge 30 Fusion powerhouse is on sale at a great price (with free earbuds)
Motorola sells a whole bunch of smartphones in the US, many of which are annoyingly difficult to differentiate at a first (or second, or third) glance, but the 6.55-inch Edge 30 Fusion is undeniably and refreshingly easy to tell apart from pretty much any other handset out there, regardless of its manufacturer.

This is very clearly not a device for everyone, which might explain why it was so quietly released stateside last month and why it's only available directly from its maker's official regional website.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Viva Magenta, True Wireless Earbuds with Noise Cancellation Included
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Neptune Blue
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Originally priced at a somewhat excessive $799.99, the decidedly eye-catching Snapdragon 888+ powerhouse is already down to $599.99 in an unlocked variant with no strings attached. At that price, you can opt for a "Viva Magenta" bundle also including a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds or a slightly less snazzy "Neptune Blue" flavor of the phone itself with no deal sweeteners in the box.

The latter model, mind you, normally costs $699.99 solo, while the former rocks a love-it-or-hate-it Viva Magenta paint job named Pantone's color of the year for 2023. Both versions of the high-end Motorola Edge 30 Fusion also come with an "impossibly thin" design combining matte glass and a "delightfully" soft vegan leather finish. 

If that wasn't enough to set this bad boy apart from today's crowd of overly similar Android flagships, the 6.55-inch P-OLED display is also aggressively curved around the phone's edges, yielding an extremely hard-to-beat 91.89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Yes, the Edge 30 Fusion is almost all screen, and said screen supports state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate technology for incredibly fluid gaming and content playing. Meanwhile, the 4,400mAh battery is about as large as the "impossibly thin" 7.45mm profile allowed, supporting blazing fast 68W charging via a travel adapter included in the handset's standard retail box.

Granted, the aforementioned Snapdragon 888+ processor is not quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found inside the Motorola Edge+ (2022), for instance, which also offers an overall superior rear-facing camera system.

But with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and a hefty 12GB RAM count also on deck, as well as 5G connectivity on AT&T and T-Mobile, the $599.99 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion looks like a more than decent overall value proposition right now... with true wireless earbuds bundled in.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
YouTube tests free ad-based service streaming TV channels
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Micro-LED iPhone, iPad, and Mac screens could be in Apple's future
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Best-kept Samsung secret! Cheaper flagship-grade phone than Galaxy S23 to steal show soon?
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Wild new rumor says Galaxy Z Fold 5 will feature a 108MP camera and creaseless screen
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year
Google makes changes to the Discover feed in advance of the Pixel Tablet's release this year

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are live, score an S23 Ultra deal!
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
Samsung, Google forced to adopt iPhone MagSafe charging! Best thing to happen to Android in 2023?
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
T-Mobile is firing 'hundreds' of employees (again) and reportedly planning to close many stores
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
Amazon shaves a huge chunk off the price of the impossibly good Pixel 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless