Motorola's gorgeous Edge 30 Fusion powerhouse is on sale at a great price (with free earbuds)





This is very clearly not a device for everyone, which might explain why it was so quietly released stateside last month and why it's only available directly from its maker's official regional website.

Originally priced at a somewhat excessive $799.99, the decidedly eye-catching Snapdragon 888+ powerhouse is already down to $599.99 in an unlocked variant with no strings attached. At that price, you can opt for a "Viva Magenta" bundle also including a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds or a slightly less snazzy "Neptune Blue" flavor of the phone itself with no deal sweeteners in the box.





The latter model, mind you, normally costs $699.99 solo, while the former rocks a love-it-or-hate-it Viva Magenta paint job named Pantone's color of the year for 2023. Both versions of the high-end Motorola Edge 30 Fusion also come with an "impossibly thin" design combining matte glass and a "delightfully" soft vegan leather finish.





If that wasn't enough to set this bad boy apart from today's crowd of overly similar Android flagships, the 6.55-inch P-OLED display is also aggressively curved around the phone's edges, yielding an extremely hard-to-beat 91.89 percent screen-to-body ratio.





Yes, the Edge 30 Fusion is almost all screen, and said screen supports state-of-the-art 144Hz refresh rate technology for incredibly fluid gaming and content playing. Meanwhile, the 4,400mAh battery is about as large as the "impossibly thin" 7.45mm profile allowed, supporting blazing fast 68W charging via a travel adapter included in the handset's standard retail box.





Granted, the aforementioned Snapdragon 888+ processor is not quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found inside the Motorola Edge+ (2022) , for instance, which also offers an overall superior rear-facing camera system.





But with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and a hefty 12GB RAM count also on deck, as well as 5G connectivity on AT&T and T-Mobile, the $599.99 Motorola Edge 30 Fusion looks like a more than decent overall value proposition right now... with true wireless earbuds bundled in.