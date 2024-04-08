Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Pebblebee and Chipolo announce new Google "Find My Device" compatible trackers

By
Accessories Apps Google
Pebblebee and Chipolo announce new Google "Find My Device" compatible trackers
As part of the rollout of Google's "Find My Device" network today, both popular tracker brands Chipolo and Pebblebee have updated their websites to reflect the new upcoming devices specifically made to work with the "Find My Device" app.

Both brands have stepped up to the plate and updated their inventory with brand-new trackers that feature fast pairing and compatibility within Google's network. Pebblebee, for example, is rolling out a new Card, Clip, and Tag. These are rechargeable and have helpful features like LED lights and customizable sounds to make finding your stuff easier. The trackers are not in stock yet, but you can pre-order them directly from Pebblebee now and expect them in late May. You will also be able to buy them from the Google Store in June. Prices seem pretty fair at $29.99 a pop, and they've got bundle deals too.

Pebblebee's Google "Find My Device" trackers

Chipolo is also joining the party with their ONE Point and CARD Point trackers. These devices promise up to two years of battery life, and the standout feature of sound alerts so finding them can be easier. If the sound alerts on these new trackers are anything like their older ones, these should be pretty loud, too. Chipolo's devices will drop on May 27th on their website, and you can snag them on Amazon or at your favorite store later in July. Price-wise, the ONE Point is $28 and the CARD Point is $35, with those same bundle options for extra savings.

Chipolo's Google "Find My Device" trackers

Recommended Stories
It should be noted that both Pebblebee and Chipolo's new trackers support those unwanted tracker alerts. If an unknown tracker is hanging around with you, your phone will let you know. That's an important privacy bonus and one that was highlighted in today's announcement, along with all the other data safeguards that have been implemented into Google's new crowdsourced tracking network.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless