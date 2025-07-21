Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Motorola is reportedly bringing the Moto 360 Watch back this year with this familiar design

Motorola’s iconic round smartwatch might return for 2025, but the OS choice remains a mystery

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Wearables WearOS
Moto 360 (2025) watch leaked renders
What feels like a throwback to the early days of Android smartwatches is now shaping up to what might be one of Motorola’s most surprising moves of the year. The company is reportedly preparing to relaunch the Moto 360 in 2025, and newly leaked images offer an early look at the refreshed design.

Originally launched in 2014, the Moto 360 was the first circular smartwatch to run Android Wear, though it had a distinctive "flat tire" cutout at the bottom of the screen. Motorola followed up with a second generation in 2015 before shelving the series in 2017. A third model appeared in 2021, but it was developed by eBuyNow, a Canadian company that licensed the Moto brand. That model ran Wear OS and offered updated internals in a familiar shell, as we previously reported.

Now, the Moto 360 name is back again, and this time it looks like Motorola is handling the relaunch in-house. The 2025 version keeps the round display but adopts a more refined frame with a rotating crown at the 2 o’clock position and a secondary button at 4 o’clock. It’s a setup that closely resembles the OnePlus Watch 3.

Leaked renders of the 2025 version of the rumored Moto 360 watch. | Images credit — Android Headlines

Interestingly, it also appears that Motorola is moving ahead with five color variants for this new model. The case appears to have a brushed metal finish and flatter lugs than the older eBuyNow version. That said, many questions remain—particularly around software.

As with the Moto Watch Fit earlier this year, the new Moto 360 may not use Google’s Wear OS at all. Instead, Motorola could be relying on its in-house Moto Watch OS, a real-time operating system (RTOS) designed for better efficiency and longer battery life. The company has used this approach before and could be considering a dual-OS setup, pairing Moto Watch OS with a light version of Wear OS for specific features.

Are you interested in the Moto 360 watch?

Vote View Result


That said, the UI shown in the leaked images bears a close resemblance to Wear OS, which raises the possibility that Motorola may still be aiming for some level of compatibility with Google’s ecosystem. While no launch date has been confirmed, the name suggests it could arrive later this year. If Motorola does bring the Moto 360 back with meaningful upgrades and thoughtful software integration, it may find a niche among users nostalgic for classic smartwatch designs.

Recommended Stories
We will, of course, be keeping a close eye on how this model develops and whether it signals a broader return to form for Motorola’s wearable lineup. I have noticed there seems to be quite a bit of interest in classic-looking watches, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, signaling this could be a good move on Motorola's part to provide some competition in this space.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Dhaka Uttara Bhiman durghatna image 19

by 978saiful •

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon: Americans are fatigued by the big three’s pricing
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
The impressive 1TB Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) foldable scores a hefty discount and a cool freebie
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
Lenovo's gaming-ready Legion Tab Gen 3 is still at its lowest price at the official store
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
TSMC rushes to finish its US fabs quarters ahead of schedule
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 is suddenly looking like the best processor for Samsung Galaxy S26
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
EchoStar reportedly considers a deal with a Verizon MVNO to keep Boost alive
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
Trump appears to have shown us why the iPhone Fold will struggle
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless