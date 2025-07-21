Motorola is reportedly bringing the Moto 360 Watch back this year with this familiar design

Leaked renders of the 2025 version of the rumored Moto 360 watch. | Images credit — Android Headlines





Interestingly, it also appears that Motorola is moving ahead with five color variants for this new model. The case appears to have a brushed metal finish and flatter lugs than the older eBuyNow version. That said, many questions remain—particularly around software.As with the Moto Watch Fit earlier this year, the new Moto 360 may not use Google’s Wear OS at all. Instead, Motorola could be relying on its in-house Moto Watch OS, a real-time operating system (RTOS) designed for better efficiency and longer battery life. The company has used this approach before and could be considering a dual-OS setup, pairing Moto Watch OS with a light version of Wear OS for specific features.