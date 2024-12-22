Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Motorola Edge+ (2023) with both hands, playing a racing game.
Are you looking for a high-end Android phone at the price of a mid-ranger? Well, there's one! The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a flagship-grade handset that costs way less than its Samsung and Google Pixel alternatives, plus it's 44% off at Amazon.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is 44% off at Amazon

If you want a flagship-grade phone at the price of a mid-ranger, consider the Motorola Edge+ (2023). This bad boy is available for 44% off its usual price, making it an absolute delight for Motorola fans. The handset will remain up-to-date until 2027. If you want it to arrive on time for Christmas Eve, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st at the latest.
$350 off (44%)
Buy at Amazon

Although not as premium as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this bad boy is an excellent pick for budget-conscious shoppers. At its current asking price, the handset sells for only about $450, which is $350 less than its regular price (~$800). In case the promo sounds familiar, it's because it's been live multiple times.

Last year's Edge+ stands out with its ultra-gimmicky 165Hz display refresh rate, curved front design, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The unit sports a 6.7-inch OLED display, which looks every bit as premium as on the best Android phones.

As mentioned, the Motorola phone features a high-class processor under the hood, which pairs nicely with 8GB RAM to give you an excellent experience. And with 165Hz refresh rates, mobile gaming feels ultra-smooth, which should be appreciated by many users.

What about its camera performance? Well, it's not on par with the best camera phones, but it delivers pleasing colors, proper exposure, and plenty of details. The device features three cameras on its rear side, including a 50 MP wide camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide unit, and a 12 MP 2X zoom. For selfies, you get a 60 MP front camera.

If there's anything not quite like other flagships from 2023, it's the software support. Motorola has promised only three years of OS upgrades plus four years of security patches. In other words, the device will remain up-to-date until 2027.

At the end of the day, software support isn't everything. If you're OK with what the Motorola Edge+ (2023) offers on that front and like the rest of the package, go ahead and get it. After all, you'll save $350 on it at Amazon. And don't forget to order by December 21st if you wish it to arrive on time for Christmas Eve.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Edge - Deals History
55 stories
22 Dec, 2024
The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more
12 Dec, 2024
The Motorola Edge (2024) continues to be a top pick at 45% off
02 Dec, 2024
Cyber Monday brings the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) down to an unreal price
22 Nov, 2024
As a deals expert, I know you can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) with this awesome Black Friday price
06 Nov, 2024
The Motorola Edge (2024) remains a must-have at $200 off on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?

Latest News

T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app
T-Mobile sucks out color and life from what it now calls the Legacy app
Apple reportedly has iOS 18.2.1 on the way, possibly coming to patch serious vulnerabilities
Apple reportedly has iOS 18.2.1 on the way, possibly coming to patch serious vulnerabilities
Apple reveals the U.S. wireless firms that support RCS on the iPhone 's Messages app
Apple reveals the U.S. wireless firms that support RCS on the iPhone 's Messages app
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
Celebrate Christmas in style with the JBL Charge 5 and save 23% at Amazon
Images show satellite messaging working in Google Messages
Images show satellite messaging working in Google Messages
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless