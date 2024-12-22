The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for a high-end Android phone at the price of a mid-ranger? Well, there's one! The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a flagship-grade handset that costs way less than its Samsung and Google Pixel alternatives, plus it's 44% off at Amazon.
Although not as premium as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this bad boy is an excellent pick for budget-conscious shoppers. At its current asking price, the handset sells for only about $450, which is $350 less than its regular price (~$800). In case the promo sounds familiar, it's because it's been live multiple times.
As mentioned, the Motorola phone features a high-class processor under the hood, which pairs nicely with 8GB RAM to give you an excellent experience. And with 165Hz refresh rates, mobile gaming feels ultra-smooth, which should be appreciated by many users.
If there's anything not quite like other flagships from 2023, it's the software support. Motorola has promised only three years of OS upgrades plus four years of security patches. In other words, the device will remain up-to-date until 2027.
Although not as premium as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, this bad boy is an excellent pick for budget-conscious shoppers. At its current asking price, the handset sells for only about $450, which is $350 less than its regular price (~$800). In case the promo sounds familiar, it's because it's been live multiple times.
Last year's Edge+ stands out with its ultra-gimmicky 165Hz display refresh rate, curved front design, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The unit sports a 6.7-inch OLED display, which looks every bit as premium as on the best Android phones.
As mentioned, the Motorola phone features a high-class processor under the hood, which pairs nicely with 8GB RAM to give you an excellent experience. And with 165Hz refresh rates, mobile gaming feels ultra-smooth, which should be appreciated by many users.
What about its camera performance? Well, it's not on par with the best camera phones, but it delivers pleasing colors, proper exposure, and plenty of details. The device features three cameras on its rear side, including a 50 MP wide camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide unit, and a 12 MP 2X zoom. For selfies, you get a 60 MP front camera.
If there's anything not quite like other flagships from 2023, it's the software support. Motorola has promised only three years of OS upgrades plus four years of security patches. In other words, the device will remain up-to-date until 2027.
At the end of the day, software support isn't everything. If you're OK with what the Motorola Edge+ (2023) offers on that front and like the rest of the package, go ahead and get it. After all, you'll save $350 on it at Amazon. And don't forget to order by December 21st if you wish it to arrive on time for Christmas Eve.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
22 Dec, 2024The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more
12 Dec, 2024The Motorola Edge (2024) continues to be a top pick at 45% off
02 Dec, 2024Cyber Monday brings the mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) down to an unreal price
22 Nov, 2024As a deals expert, I know you can't do much better than the Motorola Edge (2024) with this awesome Black Friday price
06 Nov, 2024The Motorola Edge (2024) remains a must-have at $200 off on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: