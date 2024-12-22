The high-class Motorola Edge+ (2023) is heavily discounted at Amazon once more

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is 44% off at Amazon

If you want a flagship-grade phone at the price of a mid-ranger, consider the Motorola Edge+ (2023). This bad boy is available for 44% off its usual price, making it an absolute delight for Motorola fans. The handset will remain up-to-date until 2027. If you want it to arrive on time for Christmas Eve, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st at the latest.