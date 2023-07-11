The first Motorola Edge+ (2023) discount is here, and it's not only for Amazon Prime members

able





You could always opt for one of Best Buy's top Black Friday in July deals available right now, most of which come with no special requirements or strings attached, or you can take advantage of the odd Amazon promotion open to anyone and everyone at the time of this writing.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.67-Inch OLED Display with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 12 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 60MP Selfie Shooter, 5,100mAh Battery with 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Capabilities, Interstellar Black Color $100 off (13%) $699 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon





The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2023) , for instance, just so happens to be marked down by a cool 100 bucks from an already fairly reasonable $799.99 list price in a single 512GB storage variant and single "Interstellar Black" colorway with no membership needed or any other hoops to jump through.





This discount is exceptionally attractive for at least two big reasons, one of which can be easily guessed by folks that are familiar with the mobile industry's high-end segment today. Specifically, it's not easy to get an Android flagship at such a low price with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under its hood, as well as that aforementioned 512 gigs of internal storage space, a solid 8GB RAM count, three pretty great rear-facing cameras, and a decidedly hefty battery with blazing fast charging capabilities.





Motorola 's top (non-foldable) contender for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023 also comes with an amazingly smooth 165Hz OLED display in tow, although the second reason why this (non) Prime Day deal is certainly notable and special is the very young age of the newest Edge family member.





This is not just a 2023-released device, it's a device that's only seen daylight a couple of months ago, scoring no discounts whatsoever since then at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Not pleased with this bad boy's value proposition... for some reason? Then check this out:





The 3 best Prime Day phone deals available today

Galaxy S23 Ultra is now available with a $300 discount at Amazon Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 512GB with an epic discount by $300 (22% off) right now with this great Prime Day deal. You don't need a carrier contract or anything really apart from Prime membership to get this great price. The 256GB version is also discounted (21% off). Don't miss out! $300 off (22%) $1079 99 $1379 99 Buy at Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast! $700 off (39%) $1099 99 $1799 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T: save $200 right now Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $200 on the OnePlus 10T, which is basically an eye-widening 29% discount on this still powerful in 2023 phone. The OnePlus 10T was released last year, but it sports the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and it's very capable in 2023. You don't need any trade-ins or carrier contracts for this deal. Don't hesitate! $200 off (29%) $499 99 $699 99 Buy at Amazon