The first Motorola Edge+ (2023) discount is here, and it's not only for Amazon Prime members

Are you watching miserably as everyone around you is saving big on the most desired (and the most desirable) tech products of the summer while refusing to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription and thus be able to easily join the Prime Day 2023 fun yourself?

You could always opt for one of Best Buy's top Black Friday in July deals available right now, most of which come with no special requirements or strings attached, or you can take advantage of the odd Amazon promotion open to anyone and everyone at the time of this writing.

The unlocked Motorola Edge+ (2023), for instance, just so happens to be marked down by a cool 100 bucks from an already fairly reasonable $799.99 list price in a single 512GB storage variant and single "Interstellar Black" colorway with no membership needed or any other hoops to jump through.

This discount is exceptionally attractive for at least two big reasons, one of which can be easily guessed by folks that are familiar with the mobile industry's high-end segment today. Specifically, it's not easy to get an Android flagship at such a low price with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under its hood, as well as that aforementioned 512 gigs of internal storage space, a solid 8GB RAM count, three pretty great rear-facing cameras, and a decidedly hefty battery with blazing fast charging capabilities.

Motorola's top (non-foldable) contender for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023 also comes with an amazingly smooth 165Hz OLED display in tow, although the second reason why this (non) Prime Day deal is certainly notable and special is the very young age of the newest Edge family member.

This is not just a 2023-released device, it's a device that's only seen daylight a couple of months ago, scoring no discounts whatsoever since then at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Not pleased with this bad boy's value proposition... for some reason? Then check this out:

