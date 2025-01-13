The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an unprecedented bargain at 50% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last week, the Motorola Store launched a very appealing Edge+ (2023) sale. For a limited time, the flagship-grade device arrived with free Moto tags and a Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 bundle. But now, the official store has something that may appeal to users even more. Namely, a 50% markdown on the same Android phone.
In other words, you can currently buy the $799.99 handset for $399.99. That's a new all-time low, by the way. For context, the device was offered for $350 off on multiple occasions last year, saving users 45%. True, you get no freebies with the current sale, but we think it's still quite exciting. Also, if you prefer Amazon as your retailer of choice, know you can get the same 50% markdown over there.
Under the hood, things look just as premium. The unit comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which pairs nicely with the high display refresh rates to make your experience way more exciting. The bottom line is that gamers, among other users, should consider this device.
On the bright side, it sports a 5,100mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. In all, this splendid fella is quite the package. An option that arrives for just under $400. Get yours and save 50% at the Motorola Store before it's too late.
The Edge+ (2023) may not be the best Android phone, but it's still the best non-foldable flagship by Motorola. It has a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED display with supreme 165Hz refresh rates, a gimmick few other options provide. The model supports high brightness levels, though the minimum brightness may be slightly uncomfortable for some users.
As we've said in our Motorola Edge+ (2023) review, this fella isn't the best choice for smartphone photography. It has a 50 MP main unit, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 60 MP selfie sensor, but it can't measure up to other flagships on that front.
