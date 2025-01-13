Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an unprecedented bargain at 50% off

Man holding a Motorola Edge+ (2023) horizontally, showcasing its sleek design and advanced camera module.
Last week, the Motorola Store launched a very appealing Edge+ (2023) sale. For a limited time, the flagship-grade device arrived with free Moto tags and a Lenovo Tab P11 Gen 2 bundle. But now, the official store has something that may appeal to users even more. Namely, a 50% markdown on the same Android phone.

Get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) for half off

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) has achieved a new all-time low after Motorola's ultra-generous 50% markdown. This might not be the best Android phone, but its Snapdragon processor and impressive display refresh rates make it a no-brainer at its currnet price.
$400 off (50%)
$399 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Save 50% on the Edge+ (2023) at Amazon

If you prefer getting your tech at Amazon, don't worry! The e-commerce giant matches Motorola's sale, giving you an identical 50% discount on the Motorola Edge+ (2023). The sale isn't branded as a limited-time promo, but it might expire soon, so keep that in mind.
$400 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

In other words, you can currently buy the $799.99 handset for $399.99. That's a new all-time low, by the way. For context, the device was offered for $350 off on multiple occasions last year, saving users 45%. True, you get no freebies with the current sale, but we think it's still quite exciting. Also, if you prefer Amazon as your retailer of choice, know you can get the same 50% markdown over there.

The Edge+ (2023) may not be the best Android phone, but it's still the best non-foldable flagship by Motorola. It has a stunning 6.7-inch pOLED display with supreme 165Hz refresh rates, a gimmick few other options provide. The model supports high brightness levels, though the minimum brightness may be slightly uncomfortable for some users.

Under the hood, things look just as premium. The unit comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which pairs nicely with the high display refresh rates to make your experience way more exciting. The bottom line is that gamers, among other users, should consider this device.

As we've said in our Motorola Edge+ (2023) review, this fella isn't the best choice for smartphone photography. It has a 50 MP main unit, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 60 MP selfie sensor, but it can't measure up to other flagships on that front.

On the bright side, it sports a 5,100mAh battery with fast charging capabilities. In all, this splendid fella is quite the package. An option that arrives for just under $400. Get yours and save 50% at the Motorola Store before it's too late.
