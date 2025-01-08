Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Score free Lenovo P11 tablet and Moto tags with this unmissable Motorola Edge+ (2023) offer

A Lenovo P11 with a keyboard and stylus, a Motorola Edge+ (2023), and a few Moto tags on a white background.
If you want a top-tier phone, a capable tablet, and trackers that will help you never lose your keys again, then this is the perfect deal for you!

Motorola has a sweet offer on its top-tier Edge+ (2023). While the phone is available at its usual price of $799.99, you can get it bundled with a free Lenovo P11 tablet. The slate comes with a stylus and keyboard. On top of that, by entering promo code 'FREETAGS' upon checkout, you can get a 4-pack of free Moto tags. So, when you add up the two gifts, it appears you'll save a total of $469 if you hurry up and take advantage of this offer now.

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $469!

While the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is available at its usual price of $799.99, Motorola is tossing in a Lenovo P11 tablet with a stylus and keyboard as a freebie. In addition, you can score free Moto tags with promo code 'FREETAGS.' This way, your total savings will amount to $469. Don't hesitate and save while you can!
$469 off (37%)
$799 99
$1268 99
Buy at Motorola


The Motorola Edge+ (2023) brings quite a lot to the table. Boasting a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers fast performance and can handle most tasks with ease. What's more, it takes beautiful pictures, rocking a 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper. And with a hefty 5,100mAh power cell, you'll enjoy battery life for up to two days on a single charge.

As for the Lenovo P11 tablet, this bad boy is great for entertainment. It packs a good 11.5-inch LCD display with a 2000 x 1200p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also rocks a 7,700mAh battery that lasts the whole day without top-ups. And while it's not a powerhouse, its MediaTek Helio G99 chipset has enough firepower for day-to-day tasks such as browsing the web and streaming videos.

All in all, we believe Motorola's offer is just unmissable. True, you're paying full price for the Edge+ (2023), but you're scoring a great entertainment device with a stylus and keyboard for free. Plus, you can get free Moto tags and never lose four of your precious items again. So, don't wait! Capitalize today!
