The Motorola Edge gets a US price tag to challenge all the 5G midrangers

by Daniel Petrov
Jul 01, 2020, 4:03 AM
Motorola has finally announced the US pricing of its Edge midranger with 5G connectivity. Determined to put a lid on the ever-increasing 5G phone prices, it opted for the next best alternative to Snapdragon 865 with its new Edge phone, and equipped it with the more cost-efficient Snapdragon 765 instead, Qualcomm's first integrated 5G chipset. 

It also added a huge battery, 64MP camera, and... a headphone jack, for one of the most complete $700 packages you can find on a 5G-capable phone. Yep, just as we envisioned in our review of the Motorola Edge, as all rumors pointed to such a price tag, the official price of the handset in the US will be $699.99 when it launches in the US.

That's way less than the $999.99 Edge+ with Snapdragon 865, and will clash the Edge directly with the other 765 warriors out there like the LG Velvet that is sold for the same price, and the eventual Google Pixel 5 that is said to arrive with the midrange Snapdragon 765 as well. 

Its biggest competitor, however, will be the OnePlus 8 that ships with the power-dishing and gas-guzzling Snapdragon 865, and is $800 at Verizon, but $700 if you buy it directly from OnePlus without the mmWave 5G frequencies of Big Red.

Motorola Edge vs LG Velvet vs OnePlus 8 vs Pixel 5 specs and price comparison



LG VelvetMotorola EdgeOnePlus 8Google Pixel 5 (expected)
ProcessorSnapdragon 765 5GSnapdragon 765 5GSnapdragon 865 5GSnapdragon 765 (exp.)
RAM8GB6GB8GB/12GB
6GB (exp.)
Storage128GB256GB128GB/256GB128GB (exp.)
Display6.7" 1080p6.7" 1080p6.5" 1080p6.3"-6.7" 1440p (exp.)
Camera48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth64MP main + 16MP wide-angle + 8MP telephoto48MP main + 16MP wide-angle + 2MP macromain + wide-angle + telephoto (exp.)
Battery4300mAh4500mAh4300mAh4100mAh (exp.)
 
Granted, the Edge offers a slightly larger battery, a telephoto camera, and more memory for its $700 price, as well as a bigger display than the OnePlus 8. Still, it will be a tough battle of the 5G midrangers this summer when the Motorola Edge finally launches, probably this month.

Related phones

edge
Motorola edge View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

LG totally missed its best comeback opportunity in ages with the Velvet 5G
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaks in Titanium Black, tips the Unpacked 2020 date
Besides the EarPods, a major accessory might be missing from the 5G Apple iPhone 12 box

"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Sprint's 4G LTE is not much slower than T-Mobile's 5G network, at least for now
Galaxy Note 20's new HOP display tech may still struggle with true 120Hz refresh specs
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple

