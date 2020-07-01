The Motorola Edge gets a US price tag to challenge all the 5G midrangers
That's way less than the $999.99 Edge+ with Snapdragon 865, and will clash the Edge directly with the other 765 warriors out there like the LG Velvet that is sold for the same price, and the eventual Google Pixel 5 that is said to arrive with the midrange Snapdragon 765 as well.
Motorola Edge vs LG Velvet vs OnePlus 8 vs Pixel 5 specs and price comparison
|LG Velvet
|Motorola Edge
|OnePlus 8
|Google Pixel 5 (expected)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 765 5G
|Snapdragon 765 5G
|Snapdragon 865 5G
|Snapdragon 765 (exp.)
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|8GB/12GB
|6GB (exp.)
|Storage
|128GB
|256GB
|128GB/256GB
|128GB (exp.)
|Display
|6.7" 1080p
|6.7" 1080p
|6.5" 1080p
|6.3"-6.7" 1440p (exp.)
|Camera
|48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth
|64MP main + 16MP wide-angle + 8MP telephoto
|48MP main + 16MP wide-angle + 2MP macro
|main + wide-angle + telephoto (exp.)
|Battery
|4300mAh
|4500mAh
|4300mAh
|4100mAh (exp.)
Granted, the Edge offers a slightly larger battery, a telephoto camera, and more memory for its $700 price, as well as a bigger display than the OnePlus 8. Still, it will be a tough battle of the 5G midrangers this summer when the Motorola Edge finally launches, probably this month.