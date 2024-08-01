Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The razor-thin and extra-durable Motorola Edge 50 is way cheaper than expected

By
0comments
The razor-thin and extra-durable Motorola Edge 50 is way cheaper than expected
Formally unveiled and almost fully detailed exactly a week ago, the latest addition to the already expansive and impressive Motorola Edge 50 lineup might the most remarkable member of said Android handset family around the world.

Dubbed simply and yet somewhat confusingly the Motorola Edge 50, this new inexpensive mid-ranger aims to turn heads with its undeniably stylish design, blow your socks off with an unusually robust construction (for such a slim and lightweight device), and perhaps most importantly, wow many bargain hunters with what looks like a virtually unbeatable value proposition.

Motorola Edge 50 release date and price point


The biggest piece that was missing from the "standard" Edge 50 puzzle last week has finally fallen into place earlier today, and it's... breathtaking. Rumored at one point to cost as much as €600 in Europe, the "world's slimmest IP68 MIL-810H military grade certified" smartphone is officially priced at Rs. 25,999 in India.


Believe it or not, that equates to just $310 or around €290, which... doesn't necessarily mean that the Edge 50's recommended price point on the old continent will actually circle the €300 mark. But even by the typical standards of a traditionally budget-focused market like India, that's phenomenally affordable, putting the Motorola Edge 50 below Samsung's Galaxy A35 5G or the hot new OnePlus Nord 4.

What's even crazier is that the ultra-low-cost Edge 50 mid-ranger comes with a hefty 256 gigs of internal storage and an equally generous 8GB RAM count. At least for the time being, that's the only configuration scheduled for an imminent commercial debut in decidedly eye-catching Jungle Green, Peach Fuzz, and Koala Grey colorways.

The official release is set for next Thursday, August 8 in India, with no words (yet) on European availability and pricing and a US expansion feeling highly unlikely at this point. That's because the Motorola Edge (2024) is already up for grabs stateside, and it's unclear how that model could cohabit with the Edge 50 without causing user confusion and market cannibalization.

Edge 50 specs - can budget-friendly mid-rangers get any better than this?


  • 6.67-inch p-OLED Endless Edge display with 2712 x 1220 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and 1600 nits HDR peak brightness;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition processor;
  • 50 + 13 + 10MP triple rear-facing camera system;
  • 5,000mAh battery with 68W TurboPower wired and 15W wireless charging support;
  • Android 14;
  • Two guaranteed OS updates + three years of security patches;
  • 160.8 x 72.4 x 7.79mm dimensions;
  • 180 grams weight;
  • Metal frame, vegan leather back, Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection;
  • Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology;
  • AI features: Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens integration, Smart Composition, Shot Optimization, Auto Night Vision.

Be honest, you can't think of a budget 5G phone with a superior or even similar spec sheet to this bad boy. Not in the sub-$400 segment, at least, and that's before considering the unusual durability promises made by Motorola for the Edge 50.

Recommended Stories

The handset is, according to its manufacturer, resistant to not only water immersion and dust, but extreme temperatures, pressure changes, salt fog, "high-vibration" situations, and even "sudden" impacts and drops as well. With a gorgeous vegan leather finish, aggressively curved display, and sub-8mm waist, the Motorola Edge 50 certainly doesn't look like your regular rugged phone, which is why you may not want to rely on the company's marketing claims too much and get yourself a good old fashioned case and screen protector anyway.

Still, we can definitely expect the "vanilla" Edge 50 to prove at least slightly more durable and robust than the Edge 50 Pro, Edge (2024), and Edge 50 Ultra, which makes its bang for buck absolutely unrivaled... in the affordable Android space.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Samsung needs to go back to the drawing board with the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast
Best Buy is selling the affordable OnePlus 12R flagship at a rare discount, but you need to act fast

Latest News

YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
YouTube Music shares a long list of features it has rolled out since March for its users
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Is this the last time iPhone pals around with the Pixel 8 Pro in Google's popular ad campaign?
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Threads rolls out feature that highlights when a post corresponds to an existing trending topic
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps unveils new AR experiences for Parisian landmarks just in time for the Olympics
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Google Maps and Search expand wildfire tracking to 15 countries
Spotify restores free lyrics access
Spotify restores free lyrics access
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless