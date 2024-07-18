OnePlus brings back metal body smartphones with the Nord 4









If you miss the old metal unibody phones and you're fed up with glass sandwiches that require a case, the Nord 4 can be yours for £429/€499 for the 12/256 GB version and £529/€599 for the top 16/512 GB option. Pre-orders are open, and if you decide to pull the trigger on one early, you will get free Nord Buds 3 Pro TWS earphones and €50 off if you get the top model. The phone will hit stores on August 8. The battery and charging are the areas where this phone really shines, though. With a hefty 5,500mAh battery and 100W fast charging support, the Nord 4 makes even some flagship phones look outdated. OnePlus cites 0 to 100% times at around 30 minutes, which is great. According to the company, the battery should retain 80% of its capacity after 1,600 full cycles, which is around five years of daily charging the phone.And speaking of longevity, the Nord 4 will receive four major OS updates and six years of security patches. The phone runs Android 14 out of the box with Oxygen OS 14.1 on top, and it also sports some cool AI features such as AI Audio Summary, AI Note Summar, and AI Linkboost.If you miss the old metal unibody phones and you're fed up with glass sandwiches that require a case, the Nord 4 can be yours for £429/€499 for the 12/256 GB version and £529/€599 for the top 16/512 GB option. Pre-orders are open, and if you decide to pull the trigger on one early, you will get free Nord Buds 3 Pro TWS earphones and €50 off if you get the top model. The phone will hit stores on August 8.

OnePlus has changed the midrange smartphone game a bit with its latest Nord 4 model. The phone launched on July 16 at the Summer Lunch Event in Milan with a metal unibody and some really interesting features.For starters, the phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset with three RAM options - either 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM. The storage configurations are as follows: 128 GB UFS 3.1 or 256 GB/512 GB UFS 4.0.The spec sheet continues with a rather pleasant 6.74" Super Fluid AMOLED panel that can go up to 120Hz refresh rate and sports a 1240 x 2772 pixels resolution, resulting in around 450PPI at that screen diagonal, which is very respectable for the price bracket this phone lives in.The camera situation is also pretty decent, the phone features a 50MP main camera with OIS and EIS, capable of recording 4K at 60 frames per second, and an 8 MP ultrawide snapper. On the front, there's a single 16MP selfie camera positioned in a punch hole.