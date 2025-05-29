The mid-range Motorola Edge (2025) has a US release date and price tag attached to its name at last

The moment many of Motorola's cash-strapped US-based fans have been waiting for so long has finally arrived. After releasing no less than five different Edge 60 series smartphones across Europe and Asia over the last few months, the Lenovo-owned brand is (just about) ready to start taking your order for a single new Edge model stateside.





Edge 60 Edge 60 Pro. Unimaginatively dubbed the Motorola Edge (2025) , this unsurprisingly follows in the footsteps of the mid-range US-centric Edge (2024) with a middling set of specs and features of its own largely inspired by the "regular"rather than the higher-end

Not great, not bad... for its price





6.7-inch Super HD p-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and up to 4500 nits brightness;

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor;

Android 15 ;

; 8GB RAM;

256GB internal storage space;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with Sony LYTIA 700C sensor;

50MP ultra-wide-angle lens with built-in Macro Vision technology;

10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x Super Zoom;

50MP front-facing camera with autofocus;

5,200mAh battery;

68W TurboPower wired charging support;

15W wireless charging capabilities;

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection;

IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance;

MIL-STD-810H certification;

Under-display fingerprint sensor;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and Hi-Res certified sound;

Side-mounted AI Key;

Next Move, Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, Remember This AI features;

161.19 x 73.06 x 7.99mm dimensions;

181 grams weight;

Vegan leather finish;

Pantone Deep Forest color.







Compared to the Motorola Edge (2024) , which also started at $550 around this time last year, the Edge (2025) comes with an extra rear-facing snapper, a slightly larger but curiously enough slightly less smooth screen, an evidently improved selfie camera, a bit more battery juice, a more robust construction, and an added physical button. Oh, and of course, a different processor, although Motorola has chosen the MediaTek route instead of the more popular Qualcomm path this time around.





All in all, this certainly qualifies as a satisfactory list of upgrades, which doesn't make it any less painful for Android power users to see Motorola "forget" about an Edge+ flagship yet again.

Motorola Edge (2025) vs the competition





not be compared with, let's talk about this bad boy's actual rivals for a bit. First up, there's Google's $499 After establishing what devices Motorola's new US mid-range soldier shouldbe compared with, let's talk about this bad boy's actual rivals for a bit. First up, there's Google's $499 Pixel 9a . That's clearly the better choice from a long-term software support standpoint, but its 6.3-inch display might prove a little... cramped for some of you fine bargain hunters out there.





Beautiful quad-curved design, and with four pro-grade cameras assisted by moto ai, the NEW motorola edge - 2025 is exceptional from every angle



Register now for updates: https://t.co/lUUmSmb8FRpic.twitter.com/RYc4uun8xW — motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) May 27, 2025







Speaking of discounts, history suggests Motorola might have some launch surprises up its sleeve, so be sure to watch out for those and maybe not rush to pay the full 550 bucks as soon as the Edge (2025) goes on sale in the US on June 5.



