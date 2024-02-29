Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Get the high-end 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $200 off its price on Amazon through this head-turning deal

Motorola Deals
It's always amazing to snag a top-tier phone without breaking the bank, and you now have another opportunity to do so. Currently, the powerful Motorola Edge+ (2023) is enjoying a sweet, sweet 25% discount on Amazon. And after a few quick calculations, it appears that you'll score sweet savings of $200 if you act quickly and pull the trigger on this deal while it lasts.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is among those phones that are worth every penny spent. For starters, this bad boy packs a whopping 512GB of storage space without costing $1000+. Furthermore, the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, coupled with 8GB of RAM, gives the Motorola Edge+ (2023) a top-notch stellar performance, allowing the phone to handle even demanding games like Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9 with ease.

Also, as a true top-tier smartphone, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) takes beautiful photos. Moreover, its 50 MP main camera can shoot videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while its 60 MP selfie snapper can capture clips at up to 4K at 60fps.

Another notable feature of the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is that its 5100mAh battery can last up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage. In addition to that, it has fast 68W wired charging and can fully charge its battery in less than an hour. Oh, and it ships with a 68W charging brick. As you probably know, high-end phones rarely come with chargers in the box these days, so this is something we couldn't miss mentioning.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) indeed has a lot to offer and is currently an even bigger bang for your buck while enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon. So, tap the deal button in this article and get your Motorola Edge+ (2023) at a heavily reduced price now!

