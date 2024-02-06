The Motorola Edge (2022) is THE mid-range phone to buy today at record-breaking new discount

Motorola





That's because the aptly and yet confusingly named Edge (2022) is currently on sale at a mind-blowing $390 discount from an original list price of $549.99. Of course, this totally unprecedented Amazon deal is unlikely to last very long, beating Motorola 's own special offer at the time of this writing on the exact same handset by a cool 80 bucks.

Motorola Edge (2022) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Processor, 6.6-Inch OLED Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 13 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Selfie Shooter, 5,000mAh Battery with 30W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging, Mineral Gray Color $390 off (71%) Buy at Amazon









Make no mistake, you're looking at a 5G-enabled smartphone here too, and in addition to its decidedly sleek and modern design, the Edge (2022) has a phenomenally smooth and sharp 144Hz OLED display going for it, as well as a hefty 5,000mAh battery capable of charging at excellent 30W wired and 15W wireless speeds.





The four cameras are themselves pretty impressive, at least for today's sub-$200 bracket, including a 50MP primary rear-facing sensor and a single 32MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, the incredibly affordable 6.6-inch handset also "hides" a more than reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, and although Motorola's long-term software support promises don't always come true, an Android 14 update is almost certainly in the cards here as well.





if you hurry and manage to take advantage of the huge new discount before Amazon inevitably runs out of inventory. All in all, if there was ever an Android device worthy of a pre-Valentine's Day impulse buy, you're probably looking at it, and unless you can afford to pay $500, $700, or $1,000 more on one of the best phones released in 2024 by a company like Samsung or OnePlus, this looks like one of those rare occasions where you will not regret yielding to your impulses. That is,you hurry and manage to take advantage of the huge new discount before Amazon inevitably runs out of inventory.