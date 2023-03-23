The Motorola Edge (2022) is now the cheapest 144Hz phone thanks to this deal

Motorola Edge | 2022 2-Day Battery | Unlocked | Made for US 8/256GB | 50MP Camera | Mineral Gray $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon



We're talking about the Motorola Edge (2022), a great little phone that sometimes goes unrecognized and under the radar. Amazon has a great deal running on the model, shaving 42% off its regular $599 price. This brings the Motorola Edge (2022) to its lowest price ever, for a limited time only.



Now's your chance to get one for basically pocket money. Let's see what you're getting! The Motorola Edge (2022) comes equipped with a 6.6" FHD+ OLED display, boasting the said 144 Hz refresh rate for an ultra-smooth experience.



But the Motorola Edge (2022) is not only a fast display - you're also getting a pretty nice camera setup - with a 50MP main shooter with a large aperture and optical image stabilization, and a 13MP ultrawide camera as well.



You might feel uncertain about the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, but it's very potent, on par with the one in the Galaxy A53 (for a fraction of the price). The battery life is also stellar, one of the best in its class, thanks to the 5,000 mAh cell inside the Motorola Edge (2022). There's also 30W Turbo Power fast charging, and Dolby Atmos.



There's a new arms race in the smartphone world, and it's called "display refresh rate." Suddenly, 60 Hz wasn't cutting it anymore, and people started demanding more! And while a 120 Hz phone would normally set you back north of $500, now you can have one that's 144 Hz for less. Much less.