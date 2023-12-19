A bonkers Christmas deal lowers the price of the solid Motorola Edge 2022 mid-ranger by 51% turning it into a steal

Google Pixel 8 - just $549 at Best Buy!

As we reported, Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus bundled with a pair of the tech giant's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds with an awesome $255 discount. However, if you want to cheer your spirit and bank account with a more budget-friendly smartphone this Christmas, we suggest you pull the trigger on this very deal you are currently reading instead.

At the moment, the 128GB version of the Motorola Edge 2022 is a whopping 51% off its price on Amazon, which means you will save $251 if you are quick enough and get a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022 through this amazing offer.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 2022 has enough firepower to handle day-to-day tasks and run light games without unnecessary drama.

Additionally, the Motorola Edge 2022 packs a 50MP main camera and a 32MP snapper for selfies. Both shooters take good-looking pictures, especially for a phone in the budget segment.

Another strong selling point the Motorola Edge 2022 has is its battery life. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery that lasted 12 hours in our video streaming test and 16 hours in our browsing test before needing a recharge. Moreover, the phone comes with 30W fast wired charging.

The Motorola Edge 2022 may be an older model, but it still packs a punch. Also, Amazon's current 51% discount makes this bad boy even more irresistable for someone in the market for a new awesome phone on a shoestring budget. However, the offer will surely expire at some point, so we suggest you tap the deal button in the beginning of the article and snatch a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022 for peanuts now while you still can.
