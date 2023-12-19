Let your wallet feel that Xmas joy and snag a Galaxy S23 Plus alone or bundled with Buds 2 Pro for less on Amazon
Christmas brings joy and happiness to people all around the world, as well as sweet discounts on incredible top-tier smartphones at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. At the moment, the former has an awesome deal on the Jumbo version of the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, offering the 256GB version of this amazing smartphone with a sweet $125 discount.
As a proper high-end phone, the Galaxy S23 Plus offers top-tier performance. It comes with 8GB of RAM and has a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. Thanks to its serious hardware, the phone can deal with everything you throw its way without even breaking a sweat.
The Galaxy S23 Plus also comes with a 4700mAh battery, which should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups. There is also 45W wired charging on board, capable of recharging the battery in about 60 minutes.
As for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they deliver amazing sound, have top-tier ANC, and pack good battery life. They can last up to 5 hours on their own and up to 18 hours with their case with ANC turned on. Disable the ANC, and you are looking at up to 8 hours of playback without the case and up to 29 hours with it.
We suggest you act fast, since you never know how long these sweet deals will stay up for grabs. So don't waste any more time and fancy yourself a brand-new awesome phone or a brand-new awesome phone bundled with a brand-new awesome pair of earbuds and gift yourself an amazing Christmas present.
However, if you are also in the market for a new pair of awesome-sounding earbuds to listen to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You in amazing sound quality, we suggest you get the Galaxy S23 Plus bundled with Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds. Currently, the bundle is enjoying an awesome 20% discount, which means you will save $255 if you go for the bundle.
In addition to its incredible performance, the phone packs a 50 MP main camera and a 12 MP snapper for selfies that take lovely photos and can shoot videos in up to 8K at 30fps and up to 4K at 60fps, respectively.
