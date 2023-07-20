Get yourself the hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) at its lowest price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola’s hot new Moto G Power 5G (2023) came out several months ago. It’s a budget-friendly smartphone made for people seeking a solid device from the mid-range category. The phone is easy on the pocket even when it’s not on sale. But check this out: Amazon and Motorola now sell the spanking-new smartphone at its lowest price ever, an exciting deal to consider.
The Moto G Power 5G (2023) showcases a beautiful 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. Last year’s Moto G Power (2022) has a humbler 90 Hz refresh rate, so the successor should feel more responsive and snappy than the OG model. The phone also has a higher screen-to-body ratio–83.6%, while last year’s model doesn’t even pass the 80% barrier.
As for the camera quality of this bad boy, it sports a 50MP Quad Pixel camera. On the front, you have a 16MP selfie camera. Motorola advertises the device as being able to create sharp photos day and night. However, we haven’t put that to the test yet.
And yet, the battery is the most impressive thing about this Android phone. A big 5,000 mAh battery gives you as much as two days on a single charge. In all, the Moto G Power 5G is a good mid-range phone that can now be yours for $50 less, a bargain you should probably consider.
With as much as 17% off, the Motorola smartphone sees its deepest price plunge since its April release. If you buy it from Amazon, you can pick between two available colors: Mineral Black and Bright White. The deal is about the same at the Motorola store. At the latter, however, you can take advantage of the trade-in option, which currently gives you $50 extra on all trade-ins.
The Moto G Power 5G (2023) showcases a beautiful 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. Last year’s Moto G Power (2022) has a humbler 90 Hz refresh rate, so the successor should feel more responsive and snappy than the OG model. The phone also has a higher screen-to-body ratio–83.6%, while last year’s model doesn’t even pass the 80% barrier.
Powered by the Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 930, which is complemented by 6GB RAM, the Moto G Power 5G is fast and powerful. However, it most likely won’t be able to keep up with the most demanding titles. Moreover, with 256GB of expandable (that’s right!) storage, you probably won’t have to worry about deleting precious files.
As for the camera quality of this bad boy, it sports a 50MP Quad Pixel camera. On the front, you have a 16MP selfie camera. Motorola advertises the device as being able to create sharp photos day and night. However, we haven’t put that to the test yet.
And yet, the battery is the most impressive thing about this Android phone. A big 5,000 mAh battery gives you as much as two days on a single charge. In all, the Moto G Power 5G is a good mid-range phone that can now be yours for $50 less, a bargain you should probably consider.
Things that are NOT allowed: