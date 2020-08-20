Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Motorola kicks off back to school deals on Razr, Edge+, Moto G Fast, and many more

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 20, 2020, 4:05 AM

Whether in person or virtually, it's almost time to go back to school, which means it's time to save big on everything from productivity-focused laptops and desktop computers to increasingly popular tablets, trendy wearable devices, and always handy smartphones.

One handset manufacturer that tends to grab the headlines whenever the occasion arises to offer killer deals on its generally reasonably priced products is Motorola. The company is back in the limelight after its extensive 4th of July sale, slashing the prices of a number of low, mid, and high-end mobile devices through August 30, including a few models that weren't discounted last month.

Without further ado, here's the full list of Back to School promotions accompanied by links to every individual product page on Motorola's official US website:


As you can notice, this new slate of bargains includes quite a few heavy hitters, like the ultra-high-end Edge+ and reimagined Razr, as well as the hot new Moto G Fast mid-ranger. The Moto G Power and G Stylus are not very old either, although they're also not particularly compelling at modest discounts of $20 and $30 respectively.

Other recently released phones, like the $400 One Fusion+ and $150 Moto E (2020), are unfortunately still available at their regular prices, which means you'll have to settle for something like the One Hyper, One Zoom, E6, G6, or G7 Power instead or wait until Black Friday and hope Motorola will spread the love to even more devices.

Related phones

razr (2019)
Motorola razr (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2142 x 876 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
edge+
Motorola edge+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Fast
Motorola Moto G Fast View Full specs
$89 Motorola Moto G Fast on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    1560 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

