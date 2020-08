Motorola kicks off back to school deals on Razr, Edge+, Moto G Fast, and many more

One handset manufacturer that tends to grab the headlines whenever the occasion arises to offer killer deals on its generally reasonably priced products is Motorola . The company is back in the limelight after its extensive 4th of July sale , slashing the prices of a number of low, mid, and high-end mobile devices through August 30, including a few models that weren't discounted last month.





Without further ado, here's the full list of Back to School promotions accompanied by links to every individual product page on Motorola's official US website:





As you can notice, this new slate of bargains includes quite a few heavy hitters, like the ultra-high-end Edge+ and reimagined Razr , as well as the hot new Moto G Fast mid-ranger. The Moto G Power and G Stylus are not very old either, although they're also not particularly compelling at modest discounts of $20 and $30 respectively.





Other recently released phones, like the $400 One Fusion+ and $150 Moto E (2020) , are unfortunately still available at their regular prices, which means you'll have to settle for something like the One Hyper, One Zoom , E6, G6, or G7 Power instead or wait until Black Friday and hope Motorola will spread the love to even more devices.





Whether in person or virtually, it's almost time to go back to school, which means it's time to save big on everything from productivity-focused laptops and desktop computers to increasingly popular tablets trendy wearable devices , and always handy smartphones.