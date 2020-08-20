Motorola kicks off back to school deals on Razr, Edge+, Moto G Fast, and many more
Whether in person or virtually, it's almost time to go back to school, which means it's time to save big on everything from productivity-focused laptops and desktop computers to increasingly popular tablets, trendy wearable devices, and always handy smartphones.
Without further ado, here's the full list of Back to School promotions accompanied by links to every individual product page on Motorola's official US website:
- Verizon-exclusive Razr foldable - $999.99 (down from $1,499.99) with no installment plan, device trade-in, or number port-in
- Verizon-exclusive Motorola Edge+ - $799.99 ($200 off a $999.99 MSRP) in a Thunder Grey paint job only
- Moto G Fast - $169.99 after $30 discount
- Motorola One Action - $199.99 ($150 off list)
- Moto G Power - $229.99 ($20 off)
- Moto G Stylus - $269.99 ($30 off)
- Motorola One Hyper - $299.99 (down from $399.99)
- Moto G7 Play - $129.99 ($70 off)
- Moto E6 - $99.99 ($50 off)
- Motorola One Zoom - $319.99 (down from $449.99)
- Moto G7 Power - $179.99 ($70 off)
- Moto Smart Speaker Mod with Amazon Alexa - $49.99 ($100 off)
- Moto Style Shells - $2.99 ($17 off)
- Moto G6 - $130 off 32GB model; $170 off 64GB configuration
As you can notice, this new slate of bargains includes quite a few heavy hitters, like the ultra-high-end Edge+ and reimagined Razr, as well as the hot new Moto G Fast mid-ranger. The Moto G Power and G Stylus are not very old either, although they're also not particularly compelling at modest discounts of $20 and $30 respectively.
Other recently released phones, like the $400 One Fusion+ and $150 Moto E (2020), are unfortunately still available at their regular prices, which means you'll have to settle for something like the One Hyper, One Zoom, E6, G6, or G7 Power instead or wait until Black Friday and hope Motorola will spread the love to even more devices.