T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Motorola Android Deals

Motorola's huge 4th of July sale offers big discounts on a long list of phones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 29, 2020, 6:02 AM

Motorola doesn't need special occasions to sell its smartphones at special prices, running compelling deals on a multitude of attractive products with exhilarating regularity. But it obviously can't hurt to offer substantial discounts on special occasions as well, with the company's latest extensive sale timed to coincide with this year's Independence Day.

Of course, the hot new promotions are not scheduled to last just 24 hours, kicking off earlier today and expiring at 11:59 pm CDT on Sunday, July 5. You have seven days to choose from an impressive lineup of popular low, mid, and... upper mid-end handsets available at solid discounts, starting with an ultra-affordable $119.99 Moto G6 and going all the way up to a $400 unlocked Moto Z4.

Unfortunately, that means pricier devices like the foldable Razr and high-end Edge+ are not included in this 4th of July celebration, and the same actually goes for the newly released Moto G Fast and Moto E mid-rangers, as well as the ever so slightly older Moto G Stylus and G Power.

The latter can be replaced on your budget-friendly shopping list with 2019's Moto G7 Power, available at $179.99 instead of a $249.99 regular price with a massive 5,000mAh battery in tow, as well as a relatively modest notched 6.2-inch display sporting a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels.

If you have a little extra dough to spend, you might want to choose between the $249.99 Motorola One Action and $299.99 Motorola One Hyper, both of which are usually 100 bucks costlier than that. As the name suggests, the former model comes with an ultra-wide "action" camera, as well as a primary 12MP rear-facing shooter and a 5MP depth sensor. 

The One Hyper, meanwhile, is a no-nonsense dual rear cam-sporting mid-ranger with a 64MP main snapper and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a Snapdragon 675 processor and 4,000mAh battery under the hood, compared to the slightly humbler Exynos 9609 SoC and 3,500mAh cell inside the One Action.

Moving higher up on the Android food chain, we find the Motorola One Zoom fetching $349.99 after a $100 markdown of its own with a versatile quad rear camera system, and last but not least, the modular Moto Z4 also discounted by a full Benjamin.

But wait, there's more. You can also save a whopping $300 by porting in your existing phone number to Verizon and activating the Moto G7 Play, G7 Power, Moto E, G Fast, G Power, G Stylus, Z4, One Action, G7, or E6 on the nation's largest wireless network. All you need to do is enter the promo code "verizon300" during checkout by July 1 and then redeem your special e-gift card at this link by using the promo code "BYODATHOME300."

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 6d 16hMotorola's huge 4th of July sale offers big discounts on a long list of phones
Popular stories
The first deals have arrived for Amazon's hot new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus tablets
Popular stories
Garmin Forerunner 235 is half off on Amazon
Popular stories
Fossil's Surprise Savings sale discounts smartwatches by up to 50%
Popular stories
Deal: Metro by T-Mobile lets you save $300 on the new iPhone SE (when you switch)
Popular stories
T-Mobile extends and improves its best service deal for both new and existing customers

Popular stories

Popular stories
"There's almost no reason to buy an Android phone anymore": True or False?
Popular stories
Zuckerberg loses billions after Verizon and others pull ads over offensive posts
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
OnePlus still doesn't have what it takes to challenge Samsung and Apple
Popular stories
Leaked high-quality renders do the beautiful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 justice
Popular stories
Who says that there's no God; LG Stylo 5 is updated to Android 10

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless