Motorola's huge 4th of July sale offers big discounts on a long list of phones
Motorola doesn't need special occasions to sell its smartphones at special prices, running compelling deals on a multitude of attractive products with exhilarating regularity. But it obviously can't hurt to offer substantial discounts on special occasions as well, with the company's latest extensive sale timed to coincide with this year's Independence Day.
The latter can be replaced on your budget-friendly shopping list with 2019's Moto G7 Power, available at $179.99 instead of a $249.99 regular price with a massive 5,000mAh battery in tow, as well as a relatively modest notched 6.2-inch display sporting a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels.
If you have a little extra dough to spend, you might want to choose between the $249.99 Motorola One Action and $299.99 Motorola One Hyper, both of which are usually 100 bucks costlier than that. As the name suggests, the former model comes with an ultra-wide "action" camera, as well as a primary 12MP rear-facing shooter and a 5MP depth sensor.
The One Hyper, meanwhile, is a no-nonsense dual rear cam-sporting mid-ranger with a 64MP main snapper and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a Snapdragon 675 processor and 4,000mAh battery under the hood, compared to the slightly humbler Exynos 9609 SoC and 3,500mAh cell inside the One Action.
Moving higher up on the Android food chain, we find the Motorola One Zoom fetching $349.99 after a $100 markdown of its own with a versatile quad rear camera system, and last but not least, the modular Moto Z4 also discounted by a full Benjamin.
But wait, there's more. You can also save a whopping $300 by porting in your existing phone number to Verizon and activating the Moto G7 Play, G7 Power, Moto E, G Fast, G Power, G Stylus, Z4, One Action, G7, or E6 on the nation's largest wireless network. All you need to do is enter the promo code "verizon300" during checkout by July 1 and then redeem your special e-gift card at this link by using the promo code "BYODATHOME300."