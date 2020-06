Motorola's huge 4th of July sale offers big discounts on a long list of phones

Of course, the hot new promotions are not scheduled to last just 24 hours, kicking off earlier today and expiring at 11:59 pm CDT on Sunday, July 5. You have seven days to choose from an impressive lineup of popular low, mid, and... upper mid-end handsets available at solid discounts, starting with an ultra-affordable $119.99 Moto G6 and going all the way up to a $400 unlocked Moto Z4





Unfortunately, that means pricier devices like the foldable Razr and high-end Edge+ are not included in this 4th of July celebration, and the same actually goes for the newly released Moto G Fast and Moto E mid-rangers, as well as the ever so slightly older Moto G Stylus and G Power.





The latter can be replaced on your budget-friendly shopping list with 2019's Moto G7 Power, available at $179.99 instead of a $249.99 regular price with a massive 5,000mAh battery in tow, as well as a relatively modest notched 6.2 -inch display sporting a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels.





If you have a little extra dough to spend, you might want to choose between the $249.99 Motorola One Action and $299.99 Motorola One Hyper , both of which are usually 100 bucks costlier than that. As the name suggests, the former model comes with an ultra-wide "action" camera, as well as a primary 12MP rear-facing shooter and a 5MP depth sensor.





The One Hyper , meanwhile, is a no-nonsense dual rear cam-sporting mid-ranger with a 64MP main snapper and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a Snapdragon 675 processor and 4,000mAh battery under the hood, compared to the slightly humbler Exynos 9609 SoC and 3,500mAh cell inside the One Action





Moving higher up on the Android food chain, we find the Motorola One Zoom fetching $349.99 after a $100 markdown of its own with a versatile quad rear camera system, and last but not least, the modular Moto Z4 also discounted by a full Benjamin.