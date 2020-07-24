Accessories Deals Audio

Bose kicks off back-to-school sale, save big on headphones and smart speakers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 24, 2020
Bose kicks off back-to-school sale, save big on headphones and smart speakers
It's that time of the year when every major brand is running a back-to-school sale. It's the best time to buy something that you've been keeping on your wishlist since the beginning of the year unless you're willing to wait until the Black Friday deals go live later this year.

Bose is one of the first companies to kick off its own back-to-school sale that offers discounts of up to $100 on various headphones, smart speakers, and other audio products. It's important to mention that all orders of $50 or more will benefit from free standard shipping and free return shipping.

You can find below some of the best deals we've found, but for the complete list make sure to visit Bose's online store before the sale ends:


According to Bose, its back-to-school sale will end on August 23, so customers should have plenty of time to decide whether or not these prices fit their budget.

