Bose kicks off back-to-school sale, save big on headphones and smart speakers
Bose is one of the first companies to kick off its own back-to-school sale that offers discounts of up to $100 on various headphones, smart speakers, and other audio products. It's important to mention that all orders of $50 or more will benefit from free standard shipping and free return shipping.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones - $280 ($70 off)
- Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 - $300 ($100 off)
- Bose SoundLink II around-ear wireless headphones - $160 ($70 off)
- Bose SoundSport wireless headphones - $100 ($50 off)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 - $200 ($60 off)
- Bose Home Speaker 500 - $300 ($100 off)
- Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker - $100 ($30 off)
- Bose Portable smart speaker - $300 ($50 off)
According to Bose, its back-to-school sale will end on August 23, so customers should have plenty of time to decide whether or not these prices fit their budget.