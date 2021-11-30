The Moto Edge 30 Ultra might be the first to include Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra might be the first to include Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip0
Well, now there is even more ground to speculate that the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be the first smartphone to come out with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. A Weibo post from Lenovo China’s General Manager Chen Jin hints at confirmation of previous rumors of the upcoming flagship from Motorola including the new chipset.
Jin mentions a “powerful inner core” and “great performance”, which given previous rumors could be taken as a wink at the Moto Edge 30 debuting with the 8 Gen1. Besides Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, though, the new high-end Motorola is also said to have some pretty impressive specs, at least on paper.
The Moto Edge 30 is yet to be announced, however, Qualcomm will be announcing its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset today, which is probably what Motorola was waiting for. We can’t wait to see what this combo of specs will finally result in and look forward to checking it out.