The Moto Edge 30 Ultra might be the first to include Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip

Jin mentions a “powerful inner core” and “great performance”, which given previous rumors could be taken as a wink at the Moto Edge 30 debuting with the 8 Gen1. Besides Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, though, the new high-end Motorola is also said to have some pretty impressive specs, at least on paper.



First and foremost, the Moto Edge 30 is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto snapper, and more surprisingly—a 60MP front-facing selfie one! The screen specs are also not too shabby, as it will allegedly be a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED capable of a 144Hz refresh rate.



Earlier in November, word got out that Motorola is preparing to launch its next flagship phone, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra (or Moto Edge X30 in China). The leaks at that time suggested it could boast premium quality, amazing specs, but most of all—Qualcomm’s next high-end chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was previously thought to be the Snapdragon 898, but Qualcomm announced it would be rebranding its popular SoCs, so there you have it. Benchmarks on the 8 Gen 1 leaked , and it quickly became clear that it could rival the recently announced Dimensity 9000.Well, now there is even more ground to speculate that the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be the first smartphone to come out with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. A Weibo post from Lenovo China’s General Manager Chen Jin hints at confirmation of previous rumors of the upcoming flagship from Motorola including the new chipset.