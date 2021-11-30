Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Deal: Apple AirPods 2 at $149!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Deal: Apple AirPods 2 at $149!

 View
Cyber Monday deals
Catch limited-time Cyber Monday deals on tech before they are gone!
Motorola Processors Qualcomm

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra might be the first to include Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The Moto Edge 30 Ultra might be the first to include Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip
Earlier in November, word got out that Motorola is preparing to launch its next flagship phone, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra (or Moto Edge X30 in China). The leaks at that time suggested it could boast premium quality, amazing specs, but most of all—Qualcomm’s next high-end chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was previously thought to be the Snapdragon 898, but Qualcomm announced it would be rebranding its popular SoCs, so there you have it. Benchmarks on the 8 Gen 1 leaked, and it quickly became clear that it could rival the recently announced Dimensity 9000.

Well, now there is even more ground to speculate that the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be the first smartphone to come out with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. A Weibo post from Lenovo China’s General Manager Chen Jin hints at confirmation of previous rumors of the upcoming flagship from Motorola including the new chipset.


Jin mentions a “powerful inner core” and “great performance”, which given previous rumors could be taken as a wink at the Moto Edge 30 debuting with the 8 Gen1. Besides Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, though, the new high-end Motorola is also said to have some pretty impressive specs, at least on paper.

First and foremost, the Moto Edge 30 is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto snapper, and more surprisingly—a 60MP front-facing selfie one! The screen specs are also not too shabby, as it will allegedly be a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED capable of a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Moto Edge 30 is yet to be announced, however, Qualcomm will be announcing its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset today, which is probably what Motorola was waiting for. We can’t wait to see what this combo of specs will finally result in and look forward to checking it out.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Get the iPad Pro (2020) at a great discount with this Cyber Monday deal
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Get the iPad Pro (2020) at a great discount with this Cyber Monday deal
-$200
Samsung Galaxy A22 sequel to feature improved camera, 5G support
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung Galaxy A22 sequel to feature improved camera, 5G support
The Amazon Appstore has major issues on Android 12, and it looks like someone forgot to test it
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Amazon Appstore has major issues on Android 12, and it looks like someone forgot to test it
Pokemon Unite wins Google Play’s Best Game of 2021, here are the rest of the winners
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon Unite wins Google Play’s Best Game of 2021, here are the rest of the winners
A new Peanuts cartoon comes to Apple TV+ on December 10th. Check out the trailer now!
by Alan Friedman,  0
A new Peanuts cartoon comes to Apple TV+ on December 10th. Check out the trailer now!
Camera specs leak for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
by Alan Friedman,  0
Camera specs leak for the 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless