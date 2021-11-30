The Moto Edge 30 Ultra might be the first to include Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip

Jin mentions a “powerful inner core” and “great performance”, which given previous rumors could be taken as a wink at the Moto Edge 30 debuting with the 8 Gen1. Besides Qualcomm’s next flagship chipset, though, the new high-end Motorola is also said to have some pretty impressive specs, at least on paper.First and foremost, the Moto Edge 30 is rumored to feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto snapper, and more surprisingly—a 60MP front-facing selfie one! The screen specs are also not too shabby, as it will allegedly be a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED capable of a 144Hz refresh rate.The Moto Edge 30 is yet to be announced, however, Qualcomm will be announcing its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset today, which is probably what Motorola was waiting for. We can’t wait to see what this combo of specs will finally result in and look forward to checking it out.