The low-cost Moto G50 5G gets its design and a few key specs confirmed





Given that the brand appears to have returned to profitability after many years of causing its parent company financial losses specifically thanks to adopting a "5G for all" strategy , you shouldn't be surprised to hear a bunch of 5G-enabled handsets are in the pipeline and likely to see daylight very soon.









if a US release ends up happening) with Android 11 running the software show out the box, a hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and a largely mysterious triple rear-facing camera system. These key specifications are essentially etched in stone, mind you, courtesy of Chinese telecommunications equipment certification center Tenaa ( That means that the Moto G50 5G could cost less than $300 stateside (a US release ends up happening) with Android 11 running the software show out the box, a hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and a largely mysterious triple rear-facing camera system. These key specifications are essentially etched in stone, mind you, courtesy of Chinese telecommunications equipment certification center Tenaa ( via MySmartPrice ), which also reveals the design of the upcoming low-cost phone.





Codenamed "Ibiza" and carrying model number XT2137-2, at least in China, the handset was previously rendered with a notch and fairly thick chin in tow, neither of which are visible in these freshly revealed images. The only other thing breaking cover today are the 164.95 x 74.93 x 8.95mm dimensions of the Moto G50 5G, which seem to largely line up with our expectations from a 6.5-inch phone sporting relatively generous screen bezels (by 2021 standards).





Said display is rumored to settle for a resolution of just 1600 x 720 pixels while impressively enough supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology, with both 4 and 6GB RAM versions likely to accommodate 128 gigs of data internally, the confirmed aforementioned 5,000mAh cell reportedly equipped with 20W fast charging capabilities, and the triple rear-facing camera setup possibly consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.





Perhaps the biggest compromise Moto G50 5G owners will have to accept in the name of affordability is apparently a Snapdragon 480 processor, which doesn't exactly scream raw power.





