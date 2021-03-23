The low-cost Moto G50 5G gets its design and a few key specs confirmed
Given that the brand appears to have returned to profitability after many years of causing its parent company financial losses specifically thanks to adopting a "5G for all" strategy, you shouldn't be surprised to hear a bunch of 5G-enabled handsets are in the pipeline and likely to see daylight very soon.
That means that the Moto G50 5G could cost less than $300 stateside (if a US release ends up happening) with Android 11 running the software show out the box, a hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and a largely mysterious triple rear-facing camera system. These key specifications are essentially etched in stone, mind you, courtesy of Chinese telecommunications equipment certification center Tenaa (via MySmartPrice), which also reveals the design of the upcoming low-cost phone.
Said display is rumored to settle for a resolution of just 1600 x 720 pixels while impressively enough supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology, with both 4 and 6GB RAM versions likely to accommodate 128 gigs of data internally, the confirmed aforementioned 5,000mAh cell reportedly equipped with 20W fast charging capabilities, and the triple rear-facing camera setup possibly consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.
Perhaps the biggest compromise Moto G50 5G owners will have to accept in the name of affordability is apparently a Snapdragon 480 processor, which doesn't exactly scream raw power.