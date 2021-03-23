Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Motorola Android 5G

The low-cost Moto G50 5G gets its design and a few key specs confirmed

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 23, 2021, 3:44 AM
The low-cost Moto G50 5G gets its design and a few key specs confirmed
Motorola (or should we say Lenovo?) has already released quite a few interesting budget-friendly smartphones in various key markets around the world so far this year, but only one of them supports 5G speeds.

Given that the brand appears to have returned to profitability after many years of causing its parent company financial losses specifically thanks to adopting a "5G for all" strategy, you shouldn't be surprised to hear a bunch of 5G-enabled handsets are in the pipeline and likely to see daylight very soon.

The cheapest such model will undoubtedly be the Moto G50, and in fact, this modest mid-ranger seems destined to start at a lower price point than the $400 Motorola One 5G Ace and $445 Motorola One 5G as well. Naturally, we have no idea just yet if the 6.5-inch or so device is officially headed for the US, with a European launch meanwhile pretty much guaranteed at a sub-€250 MSRP.

That means that the Moto G50 5G could cost less than $300 stateside (if a US release ends up happening) with Android 11 running the software show out the box, a hefty 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and a largely mysterious triple rear-facing camera system. These key specifications are essentially etched in stone, mind you, courtesy of Chinese telecommunications equipment certification center Tenaa (via MySmartPrice), which also reveals the design of the upcoming low-cost phone.

Codenamed "Ibiza" and carrying model number XT2137-2, at least in China, the handset was previously rendered with a notch and fairly thick chin in tow, neither of which are visible in these freshly revealed images. The only other thing breaking cover today are the 164.95 x 74.93 x 8.95mm dimensions of the Moto G50 5G, which seem to largely line up with our expectations from a 6.5-inch phone sporting relatively generous screen bezels (by 2021 standards).

Said display is rumored to settle for a resolution of just 1600 x 720 pixels while impressively enough supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology, with both 4 and 6GB RAM versions likely to accommodate 128 gigs of data internally, the confirmed aforementioned 5,000mAh cell reportedly equipped with 20W fast charging capabilities, and the triple rear-facing camera setup possibly consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro sensor.

Perhaps the biggest compromise Moto G50 5G owners will have to accept in the name of affordability is apparently a Snapdragon 480 processor, which doesn't exactly scream raw power.

Featured stories

Popular stories
120Hz on iPhone 13 looks like a done deal as Samsung reportedly gears up for LTPO production
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: solid all around!
Popular stories
Double-folding Samsung Galaxy Z is coming this year: Nikkei Asia
Popular stories
LG to stop making phones altogether, as buyouts fall through

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones
Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless