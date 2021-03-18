Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Motorola Android 5G

Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 18, 2021, 8:00 AM
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
A couple of months after announcing the Edge S in China, Motorola is gearing up to launch the smartphone in Europe as the Moto G100. An announcement should take place next week, but one retailer has slipped up.

The Motorola Moto G100 could cost €479 in Europe


As noticed by 91Mobiles, Spanish retailer ParaTuPC has the Moto G100 listed on its website under the phone’s corresponding model number — XT2125 — and with a price of €479.

That amount presumably includes local taxes, so the official retail price may vary by around €10 depending on the European market. Nevertheless, it suggests the Moto G100 will be quite affordable, especially considering its specs.

Motorola’s Moto G100 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is an improved version of the Snapdragon 865 that most 2020 Android flagships used.

The expectation is that 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be on offer as standard, although pricier Moto G100 models with up to 8/256GB are said to be in the pipeline.

That’ll all be coupled with 5G network support as standard, a huge 6.7-inch 90Hz punch-hole AMOLED display, and two selfie cameras. A quad-camera setup is planned for the rear too, with a 64-megapixel sensor leading the way.

The other cameras consist of a 16-megapixel ultra-wide, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for better background blur.

Expect the Moto G100 to hit shelves in April


The Moto G100 will likely hit shelves next month and, when it does, it’ll sit atop Motorola’s growing lineup of Moto G smartphones. The latter already includes the Moto G10 and Moto G30, but, eventually, it should consist of ten devices.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless