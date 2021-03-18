Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
The Motorola Moto G100 could cost €479 in Europe
As noticed by 91Mobiles, Spanish retailer ParaTuPC has the Moto G100 listed on its website under the phone’s corresponding model number — XT2125 — and with a price of €479.
That amount presumably includes local taxes, so the official retail price may vary by around €10 depending on the European market. Nevertheless, it suggests the Moto G100 will be quite affordable, especially considering its specs.
Motorola’s Moto G100 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, which is an improved version of the Snapdragon 865 that most 2020 Android flagships used.
The expectation is that 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be on offer as standard, although pricier Moto G100 models with up to 8/256GB are said to be in the pipeline.
That’ll all be coupled with 5G network support as standard, a huge 6.7-inch 90Hz punch-hole AMOLED display, and two selfie cameras. A quad-camera setup is planned for the rear too, with a 64-megapixel sensor leading the way.
The other cameras consist of a 16-megapixel ultra-wide, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for better background blur.
Expect the Moto G100 to hit shelves in April
The Moto G100 will likely hit shelves next month and, when it does, it’ll sit atop Motorola’s growing lineup of Moto G smartphones. The latter already includes the Moto G10 and Moto G30, but, eventually, it should consist of ten devices.