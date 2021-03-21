Here's our best look yet at the Moto G100, courtesy of a reliable leaker
The Motorola edge s, which was unveiled in China in January, will reportedly be released in international markets as the Moto G100 next month. Key specs and some high-resolution images of the unreleased handsets have already leaked. Tipster Evan Blass has now shared some new pictures and detailed specs of the phone.
The Moto G100, which is apparently codenamed Tahoe and not Nio, will probably feature a 6.7-inches screen and it will have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 under the hood. The chip is a successor to last year's Snapdragon 865 SoC. The device will feature up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which will be expandable up to 1TB. It will also be 5G-ready and will likely support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.
The handset will allegedly have two front cameras (16MP + 8MP) and four sensors on the back including a 64MP main snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide module, a 2MP depth unit, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. It will apparently pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 20W charging.
The Moto G100 will reportedly also offer a Samsung DeX-like desktop interface. For this purpose, Motorola will bundle in an HDMI cradle.
Per a recent report, the Moto G100 will cost around €479 (~$569). Depending on taxes and currency conversion rates, prices may vary in other markets.
According to earlier leaks, the screen will have a resolution of 1080 × 2520 and a refresh rate of at least 90Hz.
The images shared today, which show the phone in the Iridescent Ocean color option, also corroborate the existence of a 3.5mm earphone jack and side-mounted fingerprint reader.
A 128GB model will likely also be available, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.
The handset will allegedly have two front cameras (16MP + 8MP) and four sensors on the back including a 64MP main snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide module, a 2MP depth unit, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. It will apparently pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 20W charging.
Per a recent report, the Moto G100 will cost around €479 (~$569). Depending on taxes and currency conversion rates, prices may vary in other markets.
According to earlier leaks, the screen will have a resolution of 1080 × 2520 and a refresh rate of at least 90Hz.
The images shared today, which show the phone in the Iridescent Ocean color option, also corroborate the existence of a 3.5mm earphone jack and side-mounted fingerprint reader.
A 128GB model will likely also be available, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options.