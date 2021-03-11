Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Motorola Android 5G

Premature listing reveals Moto G50 price, sure appears to be Motorola's cheapest 5G phone

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Mar 11, 2021, 3:37 PM
A listing on a Spanish retailer has revealed the price of the oft-rumored Motorola Moto G50, according to GSM Arena.

The phone (model number XT2137), which is allegedly codenamed “Ibiza,” will likely be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. The aforementioned e-tailer has revealed that the model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will cost €230. This is in line with an earlier price leak.


The Snapdragon 480 is Qualcomm's first 4-series silicon that supports 5G, which implies the Moto G50 would be Motorola's most affordable 5G-enabled phone.

It will seemingly come in a 6GB version too. 

The listing hasn't revealed much else, other than it will also come in the color gray.

The Moto G50 will feature an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and resolution of 720 x 1600, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging, per leaks. It is rumored to have a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth unit, and possibly a 5MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro module. The selfie camera will likely be 13MP and it will be housed in a waterdrop notch. 

The device will probably come pre-installed with Android 11.

An announcement is expected in the coming months. 

