Premature listing reveals Moto G50 price, sure appears to be Motorola's cheapest 5G phone

The Snapdragon 480 is Qualcomm's first 4-series silicon that supports 5G, which implies the Moto G50 would be Motorola's most affordable 5G-enabled phone.



It will seemingly come in a 6GB version too.



The listing hasn't revealed much else, other than it will also come in the color gray.



The Moto G50 will feature an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and resolution of 720 x 1600, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W charging, per leaks. It is rumored to have a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth unit, and possibly a 5MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro module. The selfie camera will likely be 13MP and it will be housed in a waterdrop notch.



The device will probably come pre-installed with Android 11.





An announcement is expected in the coming months.