Two of Motorola's best US phones are on sale at their lowest ever prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two of Motorola's best US phones are on sale at their lowest ever prices
While Motorola probably owes a large part of its recent success in markets like the US to its robust and very competitively priced low to mid-end smartphone portfolio, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Edge Plus (2022) strongly suggests the Lenovo-owned brand is also ready to take the premium segment seriously again.

But although no true Moto flagships have been released stateside in quite some time, 5G speed junkies on relatively tight budgets arguably can't do much better than the likes of the G100 and Edge (2021).

The two stylish and reasonably powerful handsets just so happen to be on sale at very special prices ahead of the actual commercial debut of the aforementioned Motorola Edge+ (2022) beast, fetching up to a whopping 250 bucks less than usual in unlocked variants with absolutely no strings attached.

Motorola Moto G100

5G, Unlocked, 128GB, White

$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2021)

5G, Unlocked, 256GB, Nebula Blue

$250 off (36%)
$449 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

The slightly older Moto G100 is still cheaper, at $399.99 instead of its $599.99 list price, beating both its surprisingly attractive launch deal from last summer and the enhanced $150 discount offered for the first time back in November. As far as we know, the high-end (ish) 6.7-inch device has never been more affordable than this, rivaling the best phones under $500 out there with a Snapdragon 870 processor on deck, as well as a hefty 5,000mAh battery, decently smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen, and a quad rear-facing camera system including a 64MP primary shooter.

Of course, the Motorola Edge (2021) currently bids for the same title, setting you back $449.99 with an inferior Snapdragon 778 SoC under the hood, but also a vastly superior 144Hz 6.8-inch display in tow and twice the 128GB internal storage space of the G100.

Normally available for $699.99, this flat-screened beaut has been marked down by the same 250 bucks a couple of times before, which doesn't make Motorola's latest promotion any less compelling. Not with 5G support for both T-Mobile and Verizon (minus mmWave, of course), a 108MP main snapper, and a 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 30W charging.

Related phones

Motorola Moto G100 specs
Motorola Moto G100 specs
Review
7.5
33%off $400 Special Motorola $440 Amazon $535 Newegg
  • Display 6.7 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
36%off $450 Special Motorola $100off $600 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
