Two of Motorola's best US phones are on sale at their lowest ever prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But although no true Moto flagships have been released stateside in quite some time, 5G speed junkies on relatively tight budgets arguably can't do much better than the likes of the G100 and Edge (2021).





The two stylish and reasonably powerful handsets just so happen to be on sale at very special prices ahead of the actual commercial debut of the aforementioned Motorola Edge+ (2022) beast, fetching up to a whopping 250 bucks less than usual in unlocked variants with absolutely no strings attached.









Of course, the Motorola Edge (2021) currently bids for the same title, setting you back $449.99 with an inferior Snapdragon 778 SoC under the hood, but also a vastly superior 144Hz 6.8-inch display in tow and twice the 128GB internal storage space of the G100.





Normally available for $699.99, this flat-screened beaut has been marked down by the same 250 bucks a couple of times before, which doesn't make Motorola 's latest promotion any less compelling. Not with 5G support for both T-Mobile and Verizon (minus mmWave, of course), a 108MP main snapper, and a 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 30W charging.

