Best Buy has the 5G Motorola Edge (2021) on sale at a lower than ever price (no activation)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





As its name suggests, the Snapdragon 778-based 6.8-incher has made a relatively muted commercial debut earlier this year at a recommended price of $699.99. But Motorola actually offered a substantial $200 discount right off the bat , and while the pre-order promotion did unsurprisingly disappear at the end of the pre-order period, the same exact deal returned several times at a few different retailers in the months since.





Impressively enough, Best Buy is now slashing an unprecedented 250 bucks off the aforementioned MSRP, and unlike the vast majority of this retailer's typical unlocked Android phone deals, you're not required to activate this device on any specific US carrier or jump through hoops of any sort.





At $449.99 with absolutely no strings attached, the 256GB Motorola Edge (2021) in Nebula Blue is undoubtedly one of the best budget 5G phones available today, with pre-Christmas deliveries promised if you place your order right now.





Compared to some of the other contenders for the title of best phone under $500 , this bad boy sports a remarkably smooth 144Hz screen, as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery equipped with blazing fast 30W charging technology, an impressive 108MP primary shooter combined with a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP depth sensor, and last but not necessarily least, a 32MP selfie camera housed by a centered hole punch.





The unlocked device, mind you, is technically "universally" compatible with all major (and minor) US mobile network operators, but as you can imagine, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband support is not included, which means you'll have to settle for mid-band 5G speeds at best, no matter what carrier you'll end up choosing after purchasing the deeply discounted Motorola Edge (2021).