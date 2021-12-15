Best Buy has the 5G Motorola Edge (2021) on sale at a lower than ever price (no activation)0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As its name suggests, the Snapdragon 778-based 6.8-incher has made a relatively muted commercial debut earlier this year at a recommended price of $699.99. But Motorola actually offered a substantial $200 discount right off the bat, and while the pre-order promotion did unsurprisingly disappear at the end of the pre-order period, the same exact deal returned several times at a few different retailers in the months since.
At $449.99 with absolutely no strings attached, the 256GB Motorola Edge (2021) in Nebula Blue is undoubtedly one of the best budget 5G phones available today, with pre-Christmas deliveries promised if you place your order right now.
The unlocked device, mind you, is technically "universally" compatible with all major (and minor) US mobile network operators, but as you can imagine, Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband support is not included, which means you'll have to settle for mid-band 5G speeds at best, no matter what carrier you'll end up choosing after purchasing the deeply discounted Motorola Edge (2021).