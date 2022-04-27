Hot new deal knocks the Moto G100 with 5G down to its lowest price yet





Of course, Lenovo, which as you probably know owns Motorola , priced the 6.7-inch handset accordingly in the US, at $599.99 in a single 128GB storage configuration also packing a generous 8 gigs of RAM.





But with the true new Edge+ flagship out at $899.99 and the objectively gorgeous upper mid-range Edge (2021) regularly marked down from a $699.99 list price to $449.99, the unlocked 5G-enabled Moto G100 badly needs a substantial discount of its own to retain the attention of bargain hunters across the nation.





Fortunately, that's exactly what Lenovo is offering right now, slashing an extra 30 bucks off the aforementioned $599.99 MSRP compared to the $200 price cut routinely available these days through the official Motorola US website.





All in all, you're looking at saving a whopping (and completely unprecedented) $230 and paying just $369.99 for an eye-catching "Iridescent Sky" Moto G100 with full support for T-Mobile and AT&T's 4G LTE networks and partial 5G compatibility.





Apart from having to hurry and pull the trigger as soon as possible, you also need to remember to use the "MOTODEAL" e-coupon code in your lenovo.com/us cart to score that full $230 discount.





At 370 bucks, the unlocked Moto G100 5G is a pretty much irresistible bargain, what with its 90Hz IPS LCD screen, 5,000mAh battery, six cameras in total including a 64MP primary rear-facing shooter, good old fashioned headphone jack, microSD card slot, and Android 12 update underway internationally and undoubtedly set to expand stateside before long.





By no means a perfect device, this thing does fail to impress with its bulky plastic design, lack of stereo speakers, and modest charging speeds, but overall, the positives far outweigh the negatives... in the sub-$400 segment.