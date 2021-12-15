Motorola Edge 2021 Amazon deal knocks $250 off the price





The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 778 5G chip which is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and features a 6.8-inches LCD panel. It flaunts a 144Hz refresh rate, a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery - specs that you’d be hard-pressed to find on most mid-tier phones.





The Motorola Edge 2021 usually sells for $699.99, but right now, it can be yours for $449.99 on Amazon. It's not clear how long this promotion will last, so it might do you good to not take any chances.