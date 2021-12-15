Motorola Edge 2021 Amazon deal knocks $250 off the price

Lest the Edge name deceives you, the Motorola Edge 2021 doesn't have a curved screen like older Edge smartphones. The moniker instead refers to the cutting-edge technologies offered by the phone.
The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 778 5G chip which is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and features a 6.8-inches LCD panel. It flaunts a 144Hz refresh rate, a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery - specs that you’d be hard-pressed to find on most mid-tier phones.
The Motorola Edge 2021 usually sells for $699.99, but right now, it can be yours for $449.99 on Amazon. It's not clear how long this promotion will last, so it might do you good to not take any chances.