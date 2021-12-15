Notification Center

Motorola Android Deals 5G

Motorola Edge 2021 Amazon deal knocks $250 off the price

Anam Hamid
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Edge 2021 Amazon deal knocks $250 off the price
If you are on the lookout for a midrange smartphone, you have lucked out as Amazon is selling a very respectable Motorola ranger for 36 percent off. We are talking about the Motorola Edge 2021 that was revealed in August.


Lest the Edge name deceives you, the Motorola Edge 2021 doesn't have a curved screen like older Edge smartphones. The moniker instead refers to the cutting-edge technologies offered by the phone.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 778 5G chip which is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and features a 6.8-inches LCD panel. It flaunts a 144Hz refresh rate, a triple camera system on the back with a 108MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery - specs that you’d be hard-pressed to find on most mid-tier phones. 

The Motorola Edge 2021 usually sells for $699.99, but right now, it can be yours for $449.99 on Amazon. It's not clear how long this promotion will last, so it might do you good to not take any chances.

Related phones

Motorola Edge (2021) specs
Motorola Edge (2021) specs
36%off $450 Special BestBuy $480 Special Visible $100off $600 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels 144Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
