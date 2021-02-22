Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Motorola Android 5G Qualcomm

5G Motorola Edge S/G100 and the new Snapdragon 870 chip get benchmarked by Geekbench

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 22, 2021, 12:41 PM
5G Motorola Edge S/G100 and the new Snapdragon 870 chip get benchmarked by Geekbench
Last month, the Motorola Edge S was unveiled in China and the first batch of handsets sold out in a flash sale that lasted all of two minutes. It is believed that the Motorola Edge S will go by the name Motorola G100 when the device is eventually launched globally. Meanwhile, the Edge S/G100, powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, was recently put through the Geekbench benchmark test.

Equipped with 8GB of memory and running on Android 11, the device delivered a single-core score of 957 and a multi-core score of 2815. The G100 will reportedly be the flagship model for the manufacturer's "G" line which includes the G10 and G30 budget models. There could be some other mid-range Motorola G handsets on the way such as a G50 and perhaps a G70.


The Motorola Edge S/G100 is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate; this means that the screen updates 90 times each minute delivering buttery smooth scrolling and animation. With an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520, the aspect ratio is a tall and thin 21:9. The rear camera array includes a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth module, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Audio Zoom enhances sound coming from a source that you are recording on video, and in front you'll find an 8MP selfie snapper and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. Motorola has embedded heart rate monitoring tech in front to give you a reading on your heart rate in just 15 seconds.

The basic version of the Motorola Edge S/G100 includes 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Other options include 8GB RAM/128GB storage, and 8GB RAM paired with 256GB of storage. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on (20W charging), and the phone supports 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, a side mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm earphone jack.

There is no word yet when-or even if-this phone will be offered in the states. Based on the handset's pricing in China and current exchange rates, the phone is offered in a range between $309-$432.

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Should Apple just kill the iPhone 12 Mini?

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless