5G Motorola Edge S/G100 and the new Snapdragon 870 chip get benchmarked by Geekbench
Last month, the Motorola Edge S was unveiled in China and the first batch of handsets sold out in a flash sale that lasted all of two minutes. It is believed that the Motorola Edge S will go by the name Motorola G100 when the device is eventually launched globally. Meanwhile, the Edge S/G100, powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset, was recently put through the Geekbench benchmark test.
The Motorola Edge S/G100 is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate; this means that the screen updates 90 times each minute delivering buttery smooth scrolling and animation. With an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520, the aspect ratio is a tall and thin 21:9. The rear camera array includes a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth module, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Audio Zoom enhances sound coming from a source that you are recording on video, and in front you'll find an 8MP selfie snapper and a 16MP ultra-wide camera. Motorola has embedded heart rate monitoring tech in front to give you a reading on your heart rate in just 15 seconds.
There is no word yet when-or even if-this phone will be offered in the states. Based on the handset's pricing in China and current exchange rates, the phone is offered in a range between $309-$432.