Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Motorola Android

Motorola has another affordable 5G smartphone in the pipeline

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 02, 2021, 7:28 AM
Motorola has another affordable 5G smartphone in the pipeline
Three weeks after announcing the affordable Moto G30 and Moto G10, Motorola is preparing to launch two more smartphones. And thanks to a report by TechnikNews, we now know a bit about them.

Motorola Moto G50


Set to be positioned above the Moto G30 in Motorola’s lineup, the upcoming Moto G50 is going to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, which means it’ll also be Motorola’s cheapest 5G model and possibly one of the best budget 5G phones on the market.

Paired with the chosen processor is said to be 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. Owners of the Moto G50 can also expect access to a 90Hz HD+ display of unknown dimensions that’s backed up by a 5,000mAh battery.

As for the all-important camera department, Motorola has a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor up its sleeves. There’ll presumably be ultra-wide and macro cameras too, but these haven’t been confirmed.

The Motorola Moto G50 is expected to hit European shelves in the coming months. Rumor has it that it could retail at €229, but do take the price with a pinch of salt.


Motorola Hanoip


As we move further up the smartphone pricing spectrum, soon you’ll be able to get your hands on a new Motorola model known only by its codename — ‘Hanoip’ — at the moment.

This one is to be powered by the faster Snapdragon 675, so 5G connectivity won’t be included, but there will be a 4/64GB storage configuration as standard with the option of a pricier 6/128GB option.

Where this phone stands out from the crowd is the camera department. Today’s report points towards the presence of a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor that acts as the main camera.

A 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are both on the cards too. There’ll be a fourth 8-megapixel sensor as well, but its functionality remains unclear.

Unfortunately, there’s no pricing or release information for this phone. But considering the more advanced specifications, it could be marketed as the Motorola Moto G70 or Moto G80.

Featured stories

Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 to feature smaller notch and 120Hz LTPO display, says Kuo
Popular stories
Apple to ditch notch for punch-hole, launch 5G iPhone SE in 2022

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless