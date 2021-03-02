Motorola has another affordable 5G smartphone in the pipeline
Motorola Moto G50
Set to be positioned above the Moto G30 in Motorola’s lineup, the upcoming Moto G50 is going to be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, which means it’ll also be Motorola’s cheapest 5G model and possibly one of the best budget 5G phones on the market.
As for the all-important camera department, Motorola has a 48-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor up its sleeves. There’ll presumably be ultra-wide and macro cameras too, but these haven’t been confirmed.
The Motorola Moto G50 is expected to hit European shelves in the coming months. Rumor has it that it could retail at €229, but do take the price with a pinch of salt.
Motorola Hanoip
As we move further up the smartphone pricing spectrum, soon you’ll be able to get your hands on a new Motorola model known only by its codename — ‘Hanoip’ — at the moment.
This one is to be powered by the faster Snapdragon 675, so 5G connectivity won’t be included, but there will be a 4/64GB storage configuration as standard with the option of a pricier 6/128GB option.
Where this phone stands out from the crowd is the camera department. Today’s report points towards the presence of a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor that acts as the main camera.
A 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are both on the cards too. There’ll be a fourth 8-megapixel sensor as well, but its functionality remains unclear.
Unfortunately, there’s no pricing or release information for this phone. But considering the more advanced specifications, it could be marketed as the Motorola Moto G70 or Moto G80.