The all-new Moto G Stylus 5G finally lands at Verizon

Motorola’s latest entry in the Moto G Stylus series was officially introduced back in February and it’s already proven to be quite popular in the US. However, Verizon wasn’t able to add the mid-range phone to its portfolio until recently, so if you’re with Big Red, you’ll now be able to purchase one from your favorite carrier.

The Moto G Stylus 5G doesn’t come cheap, but if you’re looking for a solid 5G device, the $400 price etched on it isn’t going to be too high. In addition to 5G support and its “legendary” stylus, owning Motorola’s mid-range smartphone has a few other benefits too.

For example, this phone is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which promises no less than 52 hours of continuous usage time (or up to 21 days of stand-by time). On top of that, the Moto G Stylus 5G has a more than decent triple camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the inside, the 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage (upgradable via microSD). Of course, the phone ships with Android 12 on board and is expected to be updated to Android 13 later this year or sometime in 2023.
