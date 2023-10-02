Save big on the Moto G Stylus (2023); get one at Amazon for 15% less
Are you seeking a stylus-wielding smartphone? Sure, you can always opt for the super-powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra, but you must dig quite a bit into your pockets for such a phone. The good news is that there are great stylus alternatives for people on a budget, such as the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023). This budget-friendly device is now even cheaper on Amazon, a deal you shouldn’t miss.
As if that’s not enough, Amazon allows you to save even more on the Motorola smartphone. All you have to do is provide an eligible trade-in smartphone, and you can receive up to $401 with an Amazon Gift Card. Keep in mind that the device has to meet several criteria.
First, the Moto G Stylus (2023) features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. By all means, that’s more than modest, but you can still scroll through social media and play your favorite videos without experiencing unpleasant stutters. Still, we suggest keeping demanding gaming titles off this phone.
Under the hood, you get a MediaTek Helio G85, which brings enough power and efficiency to meet the needs of the undemanding Android user. The SoC is assisted by 4GB RAM, which isn’t too much but is still OK for a phone in this price range.
Unlike some budget smartphones, this one features a dual camera setup on the back, with the main sensor boasting 50MP with Quad Pixel technology. If you’re willing to put up with the lack of an ultra-wide sensor, you should be satisfied with what this smartphone has to offer on the camera front.
In addition, this stylus-wielding phone features a 5,000mAh battery on deck with 15W wired TurboCharging. According to Motorola, the device can last up to two days on a single charge, which is decidedly impressive for such a cheap smartphone.
Even at its regular price of $199.99, the Moto G Stylus of 2023 can make for a decent option for those who can’t make it without a stylus and don’t care much about 5G connectivity. But now that you can get it for 15% less than usual, it may be even more tempting for bargain hunters.
Undoubtedly, this smartphone isn’t among the best Android phones. It isn’t even one of the top budget phones in 2023. Nonetheless, it can handle everyday tasks with little to no effort, making it the perfect choice for users without too many expectations. Let’s check just what you get for your money here.
Then again, what’s arguably the greatest advantage of this 4G smartphone is none other than its built-in stylus. Just take it out and unleash your creativity. With the stylus, sketching artwork, editing photos, and doing everything your heart desires are as effortless and convenient as possible.
