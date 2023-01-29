Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off

Flagship smartphones have shed a lot of features that were deemed essential not too long ago in the name of modernity. For those yearning for a solid phone that doesn't cost a lot and has all the essentials, the Moto G Stylus 2022 is a great choice, especially now that it's on sale.





The Moto G Stylus has a large 6.8 inches screen which is perfect for media consumption. Unlike most other top handsets in this price range , the device has an above-average refresh rate of 90Hz for silky-smooth visuals.





Moto G Stylus 2022 6GB/128GB 6.8 inches 90Hz screen | Mediatek Helio G88 chip | Triple camera system with 50MP main camera | 3.5mm headphone jack | microSD slot | Stylus | 5,000 mAh battery $120 off (40%) $179 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy





The phone is underpinned by the Mediatek Helio G88 chipset which mostly performs pretty well and can easily handle popular apps and even moderate gaming. It has a 5,000mAh battery and you should expect to get two days of use out of it with moderately high usage. This means that you won't have to worry about charging the device every day.





The biggest draw of the Moto G Stylus is its built-in stylus which is fun and useful and can come in handy for doodling, signing documents, and jotting down notes. The number of phones that offer stylus support can be counted on fingers and some of them require you to spend north of $1,000 , so it's very generous of Motorola to bundle in a free stylus.





The handset also includes staples that flagship phones of today brazenly omit, such as a microSD slot for expanding storage, a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired earphones, and a charger.





The phone's camera system takes decent phones when lighting conditions are favorable and it even has a night mode, which is a feature you won't find on many affordable phones.





The 6GB/128GB 2022 Moto G Stylus which usually costs $299.99 is available for $179.99 on Best Buy after a hefty discount of $120. That's a good deal for a loaded budget phone with good performance, stylus support, long battery life, and three years of software support.