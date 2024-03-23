Up Next:
Amazon Spring Sale cuts the budget Moto G Power 5G 2023's price to the lowest it has ever been at the retailer
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's always nice to get an affordable phone at a lower price. This is why we are happy to report that the budget-friendly Moto G Power 5G 2023 is available at its lowest price on Amazon during the retailer's Spring Sale shopping event.
At the moment, the long-lasting phone is on sale at a sweet 33% discount, allowing you to snatch one for $100 off its usual cost if you act quickly and take advantage of this gorgeous Spring Sale deal today!
The Moto G Power 5G 2023 may not pack a stellar performance, but its MediaTek Dimensity 930 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space, offers enough firepower for day-to-day tasks. It even feels snappier than most budget smartphones. That said, it may have a hard time performing more demanding tasks.
You'll also find a 50 MP main camera and a 16 MP shooter for selfies on board. It's worth mentioning that the primary snapper can take lovely photos when the lighting is good. Furthermore, both cameras can shoot videos at up to 1080p at 30fps.
Yep! The Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is indeed a real bargain, especially while it's available at its lowest price on Amazon. Just be sure to snatch one now, as it may be too late tomorrow, given that sweet Spring Sale discount.
However, the biggest reason why the Motorola Moto G Power 5G 2023 is worthy of your cash is because it offers great battery life. Its 5000 mAh power cell on board should be able to provide up to two days of usage before needing to charge. On top of that, the phone ships with a 10W charger inside the box.
