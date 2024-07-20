Beats Studio Pro with a 51% discount on Amazon!
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2023) enjoys a $100 discount at Amazon after Prime Day

Having a high-end phone surely sounds awesome, but let's face it: not everyone can afford to spend over $500 for their new device. Fortunately, Amazon's post-Prime Day deal on the affordable and decently-performing Moto G Power (2023) is still here! In case you missed it, the device has been $100 cheaper throughout the 48-hour shopping spree, and the sweeter-than-sweet offer is still here.

You can still save $100 on the Moto G Power 5G (2023)

Do you want to get a new 5G-ready phone for less than $200? Take advantage of Amazon's post-Prime Day deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023)! This bad boy is still available for $100 off its price tag, a deal that went live during Prime Day 2024. It lands the device at its lowest price, making it an attractive choice for cash-strapped users.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

What does this mean? Very simple. You can now get the Motorola phone for just under $200. As you probably know, it usually costs about $300, meaning you get to save 33% on it right now. While the Prime Day event wasn't the first time we've seen the phone at that markdown, it still landed at its best price. So, act fast and take advantage while you can.

Right off the bat, we have to start with the obvious drawback here. Since this Motorola device costs just $300, it (obviously) can't rival the best mid-range phones, let alone high-end models from Samsung. But if you don't need more than 5G on deck, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz max refresh rates, this bad boy will do you just fine.

Actually, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) isn't half bad for a budget phone! It delivers satisfactory performance with its MediaTek SoC. But еven so, you might not want to push it to its limits. By the way, it features an exciting 256GB of storage, providing plenty of space for your favorite photos and videos.

Speaking of which, the camera probably won't wow you here. The device has a 50MP main unit that takes respectable photos. You can't really expect wonders in low light, so keep that in mind.

Is this the right phone for you? If you think so, we suggest acting fast (if you want to get it at its best price). After all, we have no idea just how much longer Amazon will keep the post-Prime Day Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal live.
