As a deal expert, I think the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is a true bargain at $110 off

By
Motorola Deals
Being the elite deal hunter I am, I found a really sweet deal on one of the best affordable phones on the market, the Moto G Power 5G 2023.

Right now, this fella is discounted by a whopping $110 on Amazon, which means you can get it for just under $190. As an experienced deal writer, I can tell you that this is one bonkers discount you should take advantage of right now. While the Moto G Power 5G 2023 is now an older device, it's a steal at its current sub-$190 price. And I think this makes it a top choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking a decent phone.

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Save $110 on Amazon!

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is on sale for $110 off its price on Amazon, and I think you should buy one. While not a powerhouse, it delivers decent performance for dally tasks, offers up to two days of battery life and can be yours for under $190. So, act fast and save today!
$110 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon


I won't lie to you; the phone isn't a powerhouse. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 930 can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and streaming videos without any issues. I also like that it boasts a slot for a microSD card, which means you can expand its storage in case you deplete the built-in 256GB.

Since this is a budget device, it doesn't rank among the best camera phones. That said, I think its 50MP main camera is great for snapping documents and can take good-looking pictures in ample lighting.

But I wouldn't buy this phone for its performance or cameras; I'd buy it because it's ultra-cheap right now and has tremendous battery life. Its huge 5,000mAh power cell can last up to two days on a single charge.

Now, let's address the elephant in the room — the update policy. I think the biggest deal breaker here is that the phone can't be upgraded to Android 15 and upwards. You'll be able to update it to Android 14, but that's where major OS updates stop.

However, I should also mention that the phone is still eligible to receive security patches for about a year and a half. So, it still has some life left in it. That's why, if not receiving the latest version of Android isn't an issue for you, be sure to tap the deal button in this article and save on the Moto G Power 5G 2023 today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless