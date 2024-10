As a deal expert, I think the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is a true bargain at $110 off

Moto G Power 5G (2023): Save $110 on Amazon! The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is on sale for $110 off its price on Amazon, and I think you should buy one. While not a powerhouse, it delivers decent performance for dally tasks, offers up to two days of battery life and can be yours for under $190. So, act fast and save today! $110 off (37%) Buy at Amazon

I won't lie to you; the phone isn't a powerhouse. However, its MediaTek Dimensity 930 can handle day-to-day tasks like web browsing and streaming videos without any issues. I also like that it boasts a slot for a microSD card, which means you can expand its storage in case you deplete the built-in 256GB.Since this is a budget device, it doesn't rank among the best camera phones . That said, I think its 50MP main camera is great for snapping documents and can take good-looking pictures in ample lighting.But I wouldn't buy this phone for its performance or cameras; I'd buy it because it's ultra-cheap right now and has tremendous battery life. Its huge 5,000mAh power cell can last up to two days on a single charge.Now, let's address the elephant in the room — the update policy. I think the biggest deal breaker here is that the phone can't be upgraded to Android 15 and upwards. You'll be able to update it to Android 14 , but that's where major OS updates stop.However, I should also mention that the phone is still eligible to receive security patches for about a year and a half. So, it still has some life left in it. That's why, if not receiving the latest version of Android isn't an issue for you, be sure to tap the deal button in this article and save on the Moto G Power 5G 2023 today!