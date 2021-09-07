MediaTek now accounts for almost half of chipset shipments, as Qualcomm suffers yet another decline

MediaTek now accounts for almost half of chipset shipments, as Qualcomm suffers yet another decline0
According to a report by tracking firm Counterpoint Research, MediaTek increased its market share to 43% in Q2 of 2021. The report accounts for the total number of processors shipped worldwide. In comparison, Qualcomm’s market share shrunk to 24% in the same quarter. The numbers show MediaTek gained an 8% share in just the last quarter, while Qualcomm lost 5%.
Taiwanese company MediaTek overtook Qualcomm in the processor market back in 2020. The chip manufacturer focuses on the mid-range and budget segment. Recently the company told journalists that it will start focusing on flagship processors as well, with MediaTek “pushing the technology envelope.”
Prior to MediaTek overtaking Qualcomm, the latter was the worldwide leader in mobile processors shipments for years. Qualcomm is still the go-to chip manufacturer for big smartphone companies like Samsung and Xiaomi. The company dominates the flagship chip market but is struggling to keep up with demand due to the chip shortages.
Time will tell if Qualcomm can bounce back, or if MediaTek’s top spot will last. Smartphone brands are starting to follow Apple’s example and strive to design their own processors. Recently, Samsung has been making the moves on releasing a flagship processor in collaboration with AMD. Google has also revealed its upcoming Pixel 6 series will be powered by an in-house developed Tensor chip which has been in the works for years. All of this means that Qualcomm and MediaTek might not stay the biggest chipset players for long.