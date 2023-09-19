Motorola's battery champion, the Moto G Power (2022), gets an exciting discount at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Would you like a great budget phone with an even better battery life at a bargain price? Well, Amazon now gives you a chance to do it. The merchant has launched an irresistible deal on the super-durable Moto G Power (2022), allowing you to get this phone with a three-day battery life for a 20% cheaper price.
The Moto G Power features a 6.5-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. While nothing too impressive, the display is still good enough to make your binge-watching sessions immersive and enjoyable. And if you simply can’t put up with a device with a lower refresh rate, we suggest you go for the newer model, as it’s equipped with a 120Hz display.
Although the battery life is the Moto G Power’s main power (pun intended), it’s not the only good thing about this phone. You also get enough horsepower to run basic everyday tasks with ease. However, we wouldn’t advise running demanding titles on this device, as you undoubtedly won’t get the same gaming experience as you would from, say, the OnePlus 10T.
With the Motorola smartphone in your hands, you can shoot decent photos and videos. Undoubtedly, colors captured by the 50MP triple camera or the 8MP selfie snapper aren’t as vivid or as bright as on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. But then again, the device doesn’t disappoint on the battery front, given that it normally costs just $249.99.
Granted, the US version of the Motorola phone isn’t that expensive, to begin with. However, now that it’s 20% cheaper, it’s undoubtedly far more tempting for bargain hunters. The discount, mind you, isn’t unprecedented, for we’ve seen the device at a lower price before. Still, the smartphone hasn’t been on sale in quite a while, so we believe the present deal is a no-miss.
Although the new Moto G Power 5G (2023) has a better display, the OG model remains highly desirable, primarily for its long battery life. You might think that Motorola’s claimed 3-day battery life may be stretching the truth, but that’s not true. We’ve tested the device on that front and can confirm that it can indeed last about three days with moderate use.
Even though the Moto G Power (2022) isn’t one of the best budget phones you can find, it stands out with exceptional battery life. So, if you need a smartphone that won’t break the bank and will keep up with your pace, you may consider getting it at a discounted price while you still can.
