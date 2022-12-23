Amazon is practically giving away endurance champ Moto G Power

There are some phones that are grossly underrated because they don't claim to be everything for everyone. Instead, they deliver on their main promise, which in the case of the Moto G Power 2021 is stellar battery life. The affordable phone is currently on sale at Amazon for 45 percent off.









The phone has a neat, minimalist design with slim bezels. It features a large 6.6 inches LCD screen which consumes less power than OLED panels. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip fuels the device and the performance is solid for a budget phone. It handles basic tasks without any issues and switches between apps with ease.





The Moto G Power has a triple camera system with a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro unit for closeup shots, and a 2MP depth module for portrait mode photos. The front-facing camera is 8MP.





Moto G Power 3GB/32GB 6.6 inches screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip | microSD slot | Triple camera system with 48MP main sensor | 3.5mm headphone jack | 5,000mAh battery $91 off (45%) Buy at Amazon





The cameras capture good, well-detailed photos when lighting conditions are fine. There is also a Night Vision mode for low-light photos and it is sufficiently good at removing noise.





The phone has a battery capacity of 5,000mAh and easily lasts more than a day. Busy people who don't get time to charge their phones every day will surely appreciate having a phone that won't die on them before they get a chance to top it up.





Other notable features include a clean version of Android with helpful Motorola features on top, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card for expanding storage, and a reliable and responsive fingerprint scanner. It doesn't have 5G , but that's okay as 5G isn't ubiquitous yet anyway.





With a starting price of $199.99, the Moto G Power 2021 was already an affordable phone, but Amazon has knocked $91 off the price, meaning you can get the 32GB model for only $109 at the moment.





That's an incredible price for a phone with multi-day battery life, adequate performance, and decent cameras. It can be a great gift for elderly people, kids, and tech-averse folks who think a phone should just be a phone.